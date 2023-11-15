Liverpool find Endo upgrade who leads league in tackles, recoveries and duels won

A second source has confirmed Liverpool are sizing up a midfielder who leads Serie A in three different categories this season.

The Reds splashed out on four new midfielders over the summer as Jurgen Klopp sought to completely rebuild the core of his side.

Of the four new faces (Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai) only Japan international Endo is an out-and-out holding midfielder.

However, the 30-year-old has generally been overlooked for selection in the Premier League thus far. Mac Allister has been favoured in the deeper role, with Endo’s rare start against Brentford last weekend only arising due to Mac Allister’s suspension.

Mac Allister was signed to play on the left of the midfield three. While the holding role is one he can play, it’s not what he or Jurgen Klopp initially had in mind.

As such, speculation Liverpool could sign a fifth new midfielder – potentially in January – has swirled since the summer window closed.

A report from Anfield Watch last week revealed Genoa’s Morten Frendrup has been scouted by Reds chiefs.

Now, a second source in the form of journalist Rudy Galetti has backed up claims Liverpool are casting their eye on the Denmark Under-21 international.

Taking to X, Galteti wrote: “Morten Frendrup could be an option for Liverpool. The club has been watching the 22-year-old central midfielder.”

Galetti did not expand on that statement, though per Anfield Watch, a move is there for the making.

Genoa ‘don’t expect to keep’ Frendrup

Indeed, their write-up claimed Genoa ‘don’t expect to keep’ Frendrup for much longer, despite having him under contract until 2026.

The reason why is a simple one – Frendrup is beginning to attract heavyweight interest and Genoa can make a sizeable profit on the player.

Frendrup cost less than €4m when signed from Danish side Brondby in the 2022 January window. Given his remarkable statistical exploits in the current campaign, it stands to reason his transfer value has soared.

Indeed, Frendrup leads all Serie A players in the tackles attempted, duels won and ball recoveries metrics this season.

His 89 duels won places him ahead of Juventus and France international Adrien Rabiot who is second with 85.

Frendrup’s 45 ball recoveries put him eight clear of Lecce’s Ylber Ramadani with 37.

Finally, his 49 tackles attempted is a hefty 13 more than Atalanta’s Marten de Roon who’s next on the list with 36.

