Liverpool forced to pay fee to Chelsea as David Ornstein reveals huge Rio Ngumoha sell-on clause

Liverpool have been ordered to pay a fee to Chelsea for the signing of Rio Ngumoha by a tribunal, and the Blues will also recoup a hefty percentage from any future sale of the youngster.

The winger joined Liverpool as a 16-year-old in September 2024 after leaving Chelsea’s academy – something the London club will no doubt regret if he lives up to his potential.

Ngumoha made his first senior Liverpool appearance in January last year – becoming the club’s second-youngest debutant ever – and has now ran out 14 times for the Reds, scoring once.

The now-17-year-old penned his first professional contract with Liverpool in September 2025, tying him down until 2028.

But now, respected journalist of The Athletic, David Ornstein, has revealed that Liverpool must pay a ‘non-negotiable’ initial fee of £2.8million to Chelsea for Ngumoha.

The fact that Ngumoha came from Chelsea’s academy entitles the London side to receive costs for the winger’s training and development, the amount of which has been decided by a Professional Football Compensation Committee (PFCC) tribunal.

The fee could rise a further £4million – to a total of £6.8million – should Ngumoha trigger certain performance-related bonuses.

But perhaps most significantly, the tribunal has ruled that Chelsea will receive 20 percent of the profit receive if Ngumoha is sold.

Transfermarkt currently value Ngumoha at €15million (£13m / $18m), but if he lives up to his sky-high potential he’ll be worth far more in the future.

“He’s a good kid and he’s got a fantastic head on his shoulders, especially when he’s got people like Mo Salah who can help him so much as well,” Robertson told The Anfield Wrap last year.

“We always try to help him and Trey [Nyoni]. They’re so young but they’re such good kids and they’ve got a hell of a future ahead of themselves.

“You can just see them coming on every time and the more they train and play with us, the more they just get better and better. Obviously that’s the last two games I’ve played now with Rio in front of me and he just keeps on coming on.

“He’s got a hell of a future ahead of him but the here-and-now looks pretty good as well.”

