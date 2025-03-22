Liverpool in frantic race to sign new Ousmane Dembele after THREE more suitors thunder in

Liverpool must act fast if they’re to sign an Ecuadorian prodigy drawing comparisons with Ousmane Dembele, with TEAMtalk learning the identities of three new sides who’ve entered the race.

TEAMtalk broke the news on March 13 of Liverpool, Manchester City and Brighton all taking a close look at Johan Martinez.

The 15-year-old’s name continues to gain traction in the European football scene, as more clubs express interest in the young winger.

In addition to the Premier League teams – Liverpool, Man City, and Brighton, as reported – Bayer Leverkusen, Parma, and Wolfsburg have now joined the race for the uber-talented prospect.

Martinez, who plays in the youth system of Independiente del Valle, continues to impress with his dribbling, speed, and technical skills, which in South America has drawn comparisons to Ousmane Dembele.

Liverpool, Man City, and Brighton are still keeping a close eye on his progress, but the growing interest from Bundesliga and Serie A clubs makes the competition even fiercer.

This confirms that, despite his young age, Martinez has already shown the qualities needed to thrive in European football.

With scouts from England, Germany, and Italy continuing to follow him, the coming weeks/months will be crucial in determining his future.

A move to Europe seems increasingly likely, as the race for his signature intensifies.

Latest Liverpool news – Salah, Alexander-Arnold, Diaz, Jota…

In other news, David Ornstein provided a positive update on the chances of Liverpool tying Mohamed Salah down to a contract extension.

However, there’s less rosy news on the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, with multiple reports in Spain stating he’s heading to Real Madrid.

That comes on the back of claims Barcelona made a ‘desperate attempt’ to hijack their bitter rival’s move, though were bluntly informed Alexander-Arnold only wants to play in white.

Finally, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed there are ‘concrete’ possibilities for Luis Diaz to leave Liverpool this summer.

Both Diaz and Diogo Jota – who Football Insider state Liverpool are hesitant to offer an extension – are on Arsenal’s radar.