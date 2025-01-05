Liverpool frontrunners to sign Premier League side’s best player ahead of Man Utd, Newcastle

Liverpool could snap up Southampton's best player next summer

Liverpool will be at the ‘front of the queue’ to sign the shining light at a Premier League rival, though Manchester United and Newcastle are waiting in the wings if the Reds falter.

It’s been a season to forget for Southampton so far, with the club already cut adrift at the bottom of the table. The Saints have picked up just one league win all season and the 10-point gap to safety already looks insurmountable.

However, there has been a bright spark of two on the south coast, most notably 18-year-old Tyler Dibling who has been a revelation.

The left-footed right winger has quickly established himself as a guaranteed starter in the top flight despite his tender age. He’s caught the eye with his quick feet, mesmeric dribbling and willingness to attack opposing left-backs one-v-one.

Manchester United are known to have scouted Dibling at various points throughout the season. Man Utd’s former sporting director, Dan Ashworth, was leading the club’s charge having previously attempted to bring Dibling up to Newcastle when pulling the strings at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle’s interest in Dibling has maintained since Ashworth left, while both The Sun and Football Insider talked up Man Utd as a potential landing spot in December – even after Ashworth’s surprise departure.

But according to a fresh update from The Daily Mail, it’s Liverpool who hold the advantage, though only if they act on their interest.

The report claimed Liverpool ‘would likely be at the front of the queue’ and ahead of rival suitors if making a firm move for Dibling. Whether they will is the question that is yet to be answered.

In any case, what is clear is Liverpool do hold confirmed interest in Dibling and the England Under-21 international has certainly made an impact in his first six months in the Premier League.

When Tyler Dibling transfer would take place

The Mail noted a mid-season transfer in the January window is not on the cards. Southampton are determined to retain the player who is critical to what little hope they have of beating the drop.

However, should Southampton suffer relegation to the Championship, Dibling would likely be on the move.

And as a homegrown player, his sale would be extra lucrative for the club and allow Southampton to strengthen ahead of a push for promotion back into the top flight.

Dibling is contracted to the Saints until 2026 and the club hold an option for an extra 12 months.

Southampton have attempted to negotiate a new deal with Dibling, though the report concluded those attempts haven’t yielded a breakthrough.

Latest Liverpool news – Pitaluga, Alexander-Arnold, Bajcetic

In other news, Liverpool have sealed the sale of goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga in an unusual deal.

The Reds have agreed to forego receiving a transfer fee, though have inserted a hefty 40 percent sell-on clause.

The full details in Pitaluga’s impending exit can be found here.

Elsewhere, The Daily Mirror report Liverpool have put a five-year contract worth a total of £78m to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

That works out at £300,000-a-week, though the right-back has an offer of roughly equal value in his inbox from Real Madrid. What’s more, the Spanish side are willing to pay a sizeable sign-on fee too.

Finally, Liverpool are primed to cut Stefan Bajcetic’s loan at RB Salzburg short ahead of agreeing a new loan deal with Real Betis.

