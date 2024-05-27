Liverpool full-back targets: Every RB and LB linked as Reds prepare to reinforce defence

Liverpool’s full-backs have played crucial roles in the Jurgen Klopp era and look set to be vitally important for Arne Slot as he starts his tenure at the helm at Anfield.

The growing push to see Trent Alexander-Arnold as a midfielder could leave Liverpool short on the right while there is grave concern about the depth of the left.

Andy Robertson remains the clear first-choice left-back for Liverpool but doubts remain about his understudy Konstantinos Tsimikas and Slot would be right to want another Premier League quality full-back who can play on the left.

Conor Bradley has done enough to suggest that he will continue to be the second option down the right but the Reds could arguably do with adding a player on each side.

Here TEAMtalk breaks down the shortlist of fullbacks that Liverpool have been linked to ahead of the summer transfer window.

Right-backs linked with Liverpool

Jeremie Frimpong

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Age: 23

Contract expires: June 30, 2028

The Manchester City Academy graduate has impressed under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen and has been strongly linked with a return to the Premier League. Manchester United were believed to be at the head of the queue to sign the right-back who can also play as a winger or wide midfielder. However, their interest has seemingly cooled and Liverpool could be set to activate his rumoured release clause. Last December Fabrizio Romano claimed the value of the release clause is €40 million with ‘favourable payment terms’. Given the player’s form, Bayer Leverkusen are unlikely to be happy to let him go for such a modest fee especially given that even modest appraisals of his market value are around the €50million mark. TEAMtalk has confirmed that Liverpool are in the mix for Frimpong, who is also of interest to Real Madrid.

Lutsharel Geertruida

Club: Feyenoord

Age: 23

Contract expires: June 30, 2025

Entering the last year of his contract and hailing from Arne Slot’s former club the links between Liverpool and Lutsharel Geertruida have grown stronger since the Dutchman was officially announced as the next Head Coach. Feyenoord exercised their contract extension option on the player last year and may be eager to cash in on the player rather than lose him for free. The extension of his contract came after some interest in the Geertruida from RB Lepizig in the Bundesliga. Geertruida was a trusted on-field leader for Slot at Feyenoord and played on both sides of the defence as well as at centre-back in his final season in charge at the Rotterdam club.

Left-backs linked with Liverpool

Slot is likely to be a little bit more concerned about cover at left-back against the right side given how well Bradley has stepped up, while the Reds will also seek to extend Alexander-Arnold’s contract as a priority, although how he is used by the Dutch coach could influence the decision on his future.

TEAMtalk continues this breakdown with a look at the out-and-out left-backs linked with Liverpool.

Rayan Ait-Nouri

Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Age: 22

Contract expires: June 30, 2026 (Club has the option to extend for one year)

Rayan Ait-Nouri is considered to be a full-back who fits into the Liverpool mould – as even the departing Klopp has advised the club, per TEAMtalk sources – and also has Premier League experience. However the Wolves full-back is tied to the club until 2026 and they have the option to extend that deal into 2027. Ait-Nouri has drawn attention from Manchester United so Liverpool would not be alone in their pursuit. The position is a priority area for Liverpool’s great rivals and the clubs have been linked to many of the same names. A move is on the cards for Ait-Nouri but Liverpool might be a little behind the competition with Man Utd able to offer him an almost guaranteed starting role.

Alex Grimaldo

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Age: 28

Contract expires: June 30, 2027

Alejandro Grimaldo is probably a touch on the old side for him to be a great fit for Liverpool but as a member of that Bayer Leverkusen squad it is tough to keep his name out of the transfer rumour mill. He has been impressive since joining Bayer Leverkusen but is likely to stay at the club so long as Alonso is in charge. A sale is not impossible though, especially given the fee that they could demand for a player they picked up on a free transfer.

Ferdi Kadioglu

Club: Fenerbahce

Age: 24

Contract expires: June 30, 2026

Fenerbahce have every chance to secure a huge profit on Ferdi Kadioglu with teams from Europe’s big five leagues sniffing around for the Turkey international. The club reportedly rebuffed an Arsenal bid for the player which was believed to be up at the €20million mark. Fenerbahce are believed to be holding out for a fee north of €25million. Transfer expert Romano insists that a move to the Premier League is a possibility but indicated that no deal has been struck despite links to Arsenal and Aston Villa. Reports out of Turkey suggest Arsenal are still favourite to sign the former NEC Youth star.

Bradley Locko

Club: Stade Brestois 29

Age: 22

Contract expires: June 30, 2027

Bradley Locko shapes up as a near-perfect Liverpool signing on paper and the club could secure him at a fraction of the price of other top targets. West Ham reportedly saw a bid of £7million for the full-back rejected in January. However, Liverpool appear to certainly have the financial clout to meet Brest’s asking price for the highly-rated 22-year-old even if that figure is now up at the reported mark of £25million. Locko is an age-group international who is considered a lock to play for France at senior level.

Ferland Mendy

Club: Real Madrid

Age: 28

Contract expires: June 30, 2025

Ferland Mendy is another slightly older player that Liverpool might be able to get at a cut-price. Real Madrid aren’t confident of keeping Mendy happy should Alphonso Davies arrive at the Bernabeu this summer. Mendy is older but far from unproven and Liverpool might break from policy to sign a player ready to make an immediate impact at Anfield. Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be the player’s first-choice destination though and one that would make sense for the France international.

Antonee Robinson

Club: Fulham

Age: 26

Contract expires: June 30, 2028

Antonee Robinson has refused to shut down links with Liverpool. The Reds might interpret that as a come and get me plea for the US international defender. He would present himself as a like-for-like deputy to his Liverpool near-namesake. He has shown at Fulham that he can generate chances for his teammates going forward and isn’t reluctant about doing his defensive duties and getting stuck in when its called for and has experience in the Premier League. Liverpool are believed to be willing to pay the £35million asking price for the Cottagers full-back.

