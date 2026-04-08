Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has recommended a shock re-signing as part of a double deal for his former club to replace Mohamed Salah.

The Reds will need to be active in the transfer market this summer to fix their squad following a really poor 2025/26 campaign, during which they have made a weak defence of their Premier League title.

We have revealed that Liverpool have a broad agreement with Ibrahima Konate over a new contract, so centre-back reinforcements are now less of a pressing concern. But they are crying out for reinforcements out wide and will sign at least one winger to fill the void left by Salah this summer.

We have also reported that RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is currently a leading target for Liverpool, but Michael Olise would be their dream signing if a move for the Bayern Munich standout were feasible.

Gerrard has explained why he would love his former side to sign Olise, while he is also keen to have Luis Diaz back at Liverpool in a statatement double deal.

“When you are a full-back playing up against a winger, they normally have a weak side and you show them one way or another, depending what foot they are,” Gerrard told TNT Sports.

‘The problem with him is he can go both ways, his right foot is just as strong as his left. You really want to show him on his right foot because that’s probably his weaker side, but you see some of the assists he’s getting, some of the finishes with his right foot.

“If you leave him in one-versus-one situations, you are in major trouble.”

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And when asked whether he would take Olise at Liverpool, Gerrard replied: “All day long.

“But the problem is, why would he leave Bayern? A big club, challenging for the big honours, and they are probably the strongest Bayern Munich team we have seen for a while.

“He is about to take the World Cup by storm come the summer. He looks like a really happy kid, settled, to me, I don’t think he’s going anywhere.

“But, yes, would I love him at Liverpool. And you know what, I wouldn’t mind Diaz back as well. I’m missing him, I’m missing him.”

29-year-old Diaz has 23 goals and 18 assists in his 40 appearances for Bayern Munich this season and Liverpool have sorely lacked his electricity and pace this season.

Like Gerrard, ex-Liverpool striker Emile Heskey thinks his former side “misses” Diaz, while Cody Gakpo may not be a “good enough fit”.

“Liverpool miss Luis Diaz on the left-hand side,” Heskey told aGamble.

“He gave them that relentlessness with chasing and hassling, and was really good at taking players on and making defenders feel like they’ve got no time to think.

“I feel that Liverpool had grown used to having players like Diaz and Sadio Mane on the left, who were both persistent in their pressing. They now have Cody Gakpo in that position who is a totally different player to both, and the fans are probably wondering why he can’t do what Diaz and Mane did for years.

“I see Gakpo as a striker or attacking midfielder and not a left winger, so there’s clearly a question of whether he’s a good enough fit for the position at the moment.”

Latest Liverpool news: Gerrard calls for more signings as Real Madrid swap revealed

Gerrard has already argued that three potential signings could save Liverpool and catapult them to more success next season.

We also understand that the Reds could reshuffle their midfield in the summer, with the Premier League giants and Real Madrid in talks over swapping two players.

Head coach Arne Slot could also be out of the door in the coming weeks/months, with club legend Xabi Alonso reportedly keen on a ‘return’ to management.