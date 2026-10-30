Liverpool get chance to complete Ronald Araujo signing early for cut-price fee; Barcelona talks ON

Barcelona have approached Liverpool about turning Ronald Araujo’s loan move into a permanent transfer in January, with the Spanish giants keen to secure his departure and raise funds for their own defensive recruitment, TEAMtalk understands.

The 27-year-old joined Liverpool late in the summer and has quickly established himself as a hugely successful addition to Arne Slot’s squad. Araujo has already made 13 appearances, operating predominantly at right-back but also showing his versatility in central defence.

Liverpool are delighted with the Uruguay international’s impact and, crucially, sources confirm they are open to making his move permanent.

An agreement was included in the original loan deal that values Araujo at €55million (£47million). Barcelona are now looking to bring that arrangement forward, having made the first moves towards a permanent transfer in the January window.

We understand initial talks between the clubs have already taken place, while Araujo himself has indicated that he is open to making the move permanent.

Barcelona’s motivation is clear. They want to generate funds through Araujo’s departure so they can press ahead with their own recruitment plans, with a left-sided central defender high on their wanted list.

As exclusively revealed earlier today, we understand Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez has emerged as an option.

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Liverpool could sign Ronald Araujo for reduced fee

Barcelona have been exploring the market for defensive reinforcements and view a permanent sale of Araujo as an important part of creating the financial flexibility needed to complete their business.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are satisfied with what the defender has brought to the side and see considerable value in securing his services beyond the initial loan.

However, any move to accelerate the agreement will involve negotiations over the fee.

We understand the Reds would look to negotiate the figure if a permanent transfer is completed in January rather than at the originally agreed point.

There is some room for discussion, but Barcelona’s need to raise funds means that flexibility is likely to be limited.

A significant January discount is therefore unlikely. Liverpool believe a fee in the region of £40million to £45million would represent a good deal for a player of Araujo’s quality and experience, and that is the sort of valuation they would be looking to secure.

The initial €55million (£47million) agreement provides a starting point for discussions, but the timing of the proposed transfer means both clubs must now work out whether a revised figure can be reached.

For Barcelona, the priority is to move Araujo on in January and use the proceeds to strengthen elsewhere. For Liverpool, the defender’s impressive start has made a permanent deal an attractive proposition, provided the financial terms make sense.

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