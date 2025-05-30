Liverpool are on course to gain a final measure of revenge on Real Madrid after the ultimate club source stressed a Trent Alexander-Arnold announcement could arrive within the next 12 hours.

Alexander-Arnold will play for Real Madrid next season, of that there is no doubt. The right-back has chosen to walk away from his boyhood club despite being offered a gigantic salary and the chance to book his place as one of the Reds’ all-time greats.

Instead, the 26-year-old has chosen a new chapter with arguably the world’s biggest club in Real Madrid who hope to select Alexander-Arnold sooner than you might think.

The revamped and expanded Club World Cup gets underway on June 14. Competitive club football will now dominate the summer and after failing to win LaLiga, the Copa del Rey or the Champions League, Real Madrid are desperate to bank a major trophy.

According to the latest from The Times’ Merseyside correspondent, Paul Joyce, new Real Madrid manager, Xabi Alonso, has requested Alexander-Arnold play in the tournament.

That poses a problem for Real Madrid given the entirety of their group phase campaign takes place within the month of June. Alexander-Arnold’s contract does not expire until June 30.

However, Joyce – who is the ultimate source on all things Liverpool – revealed Real Madrid have now ‘accelerated talks with Liverpool to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold early so he can play in the Club World Cup.’

Real Madrid were described as ‘desperate’ to forge an agreement that will allow Alexander-Arnold to feature, but Liverpool are reportedly ‘determined to hold out for a fee if they are to release him early’.

And with Joyce stating on Thursday night that sources in Spain informed him a deal for Alexander-Arnold’s early release could be struck ‘within 24 hours’, Liverpool might be able to collect a small transfer fee.

Of course, any such sums would be nominal given Alexander-Arnold is literally weeks away from becoming a free agent. Nevertheless, it would allow Liverpool to gain a small measure of revenge.

Liverpool’s game-changing summer transfer window

Furthermore, Liverpool have already looked to the future and ironed out an agreement to sign Jeremie Frimpong as Alexander-Arnold’s replacement.

Frimpong has already agreed personal terms and passed a medical. The Reds are expected to trigger his €35m release clause and Frimpong will become the first of potentially FIVE new signings in a window where Liverpool will get stronger, not weaker.

Milos Kerkez has also agreed personal terms and talks with Bournemouth regarding the transfer fee are underway.

Bournemouth hope to collect £45m, while Liverpool hope to either lower the cost slightly or secure favourable payment terms.

The headline-grabbing arrival will unquestionably be Florian Wirtz and the latest on that saga can be found here.

Elsewhere, The Daily Mail revealed two further signings Liverpool aim to make with their arrival count to hit five.

Latest Liverpool news – Brentford raid / Luis Diaz / £84m striker

🔴 Brentford in talks to sign Liverpool ace for surprisingly low fee

🔴 Barcelona choose Rashford signing on unfavourable terms for Man Utd after Liverpool, Diaz dead end

🔴 Liverpool go ALL IN on sensational £84m striker signing as Hughes masterplan hits top gear

VOTE: How will Alexander-Arnold fare at Real Madrid? ⬇️