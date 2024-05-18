Liverpool goalkeeper targets: All the options tipped to become new Alisson deputy in 2024

Liverpool are thought to be set to recruit at least one goalkeeper in the upcoming transfer window as their backups to Alisson Becker grow discontent.

Adrian has made it known that he would like to return to LaLiga next term while Caoimhin Kelleher has grown weary of life in the big Brazilian’s shadow.

Kelleher has earned great praise for his role as deputy at Liverpool this season. However, the club have suggested they won’t stand in his way if he has the chance to become a first-choice keeper somewhere else.

Nottingham Forest and Celtic are believed to be eager to bring in Kelleher this summer.

Here TEAMtalk breaks down the shortlist of goalkeepers that Liverpool could bring in as back up to Alisson.

Filip Jorgensen

Club: Villarreal

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2027

Currently impressing as first-choice for Villarreal in LaLiga, where he has usurped former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina in the pecking order, Filip Jorgensen has a bright future ahead of him. Back in March, Liverpool were listed as one of multiple Premier League clubs scouting the Sweden-born Denmark international, who has made more saves than anyone else in the Spanish top-flight this season. Whether he’d be willing to step back into a deputy role remains to be seen.

Alex McCarthy

Club: Southampton

Age: 34

Contract expires: 2024

Experienced Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is seen as a potentially ideal backup keeper. McCarthy has been told that he is the third-choice at the Saints and will be available on a free transfer when his current deal runs out in June. McCarthy would likely serve as a temporary solution to Liverpool’s potential depth issues between the sticks with younger candidates thought to be preferred over the longer term.

Anthony Patterson

Club: Sunderland

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2028

A younger, more long-term option for Liverpool is Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson. Patterson was the Black Cats’ first choice keeper this season starting 45 matches in the Championship and keeping 13 clean sheets in league competition. He has come through the youth system at Sunderland although he has enjoyed two loan spells at Notts County. He is the most promising of the trio of homegrown stoppers linked with the Reds but is also likely to be the most expensive of the three.

James Trafford

Club: Burnley

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2027

James Trafford endured a baptism of fire in his first senior Premier League campaign with Burnley after joining the club last July for a fee reported to be in the region of £15 million. He played 28 matches for Burnley through the Premier League campaign letting in 62 goals in that time and keeping just two clean sheets. Still, he has potential as a future Premier League stopper for a top team. Given that he is tied to the club until 2027 it is unlikely that Burnley would accept anything less than £20 million to let him leave this summer.

