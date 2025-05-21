Liverpool get green light to sign £59m striker in Michael Edwards masterclass

A confirmed Liverpool target has the green light to change clubs this summer

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a Premier League-proven striker has the green light to change clubs this summer and TEAMtalk has been informed Liverpool are ready to pounce for their Darwin Nunez upgrade.

TEAMtalk previously revealed back in February that Liverpool were gearing up for a historic summer. After three windows of relative inaction, owners FSG are prepared to splash the cash and the Reds are already working on a monster outlay even before the window has officially opened.

Jeremie Frimpong will be signing No 1 after Liverpool agreed to activate the Bayer Leverkusen star’s €35m release clause. Personal terms are agreed and the Dutchman has already passed a medical.

Milos Kerkez is expected to quickly follow, with Liverpool and Bournemouth currently discussing the transfer fee.

The headlines have quickly shifted away from those full-backs and on to Florian Wirtz. According to two separate reports in Germany, Bayern Munich fear Liverpool will win the race for the Bayer Leverkusen superstar after Michael Edwards convinced FSG to approve a record-busting deal.

Edwards serves as FSG’s overarching CEO of Football and his fingerprints are all over another deal Liverpool could be about to make.

The Reds are in the market for a successor to Darwin Nunez who will be sold this summer. Brighton’s Joao Pedro is a player Liverpool have admired for a long time and TEAMtalk’s insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Edwards’ interest in Pedro dates all the way back to his Watford days.

Sources also told Fletcher that Liverpool are prepared to act swiftly and decisively by initiating talks over a deal before the window opens on June 1.

Now, a fresh update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has put a Pedro to Liverpool transfer firmly into view.

Taking to X, Romano revealed the 23-year-old has approval to leave Brighton this summer and a deal can be struck for around €70m / £59m.

“Understand Joao Pedro can leave Brighton in the summer as he’s open to new chapter of his career,” wrote Romano.

“Premier League top clubs aware of the opportunity for potential transfer fee around €70m, but final decision up to Brighton. One to watch this summer.”

Darwin Nunez out, Joao Pedro in?

As mentioned, Liverpool will offload Nunez at season’s end after determining the Uruguayan is simply too inconsistent for a club seeking to win multiple major honours each season.

Nunez has concrete interest from the Saudi Pro League, while reports in Spain state Nunez has given his ‘full approval’ to joining Atletico Madrid.

In any case, what is clear is Nunez is leaving and Pedro could be the man to take his spot in Liverpool’s squad.

Interestingly, Pedro can play multiple positions and is not just limited to being deployed as a striker.

His versatility is understood to appeal to Liverpool and Arne Slot in particular who places great emphasis on positional fluidity among his attackers.

As such, it is not out of the question that even if Pedro is signed, Luis Diaz could continue to pick up starts here and there in the striker position, with Pedro also capable of playing out wide or in the No 10 role.

Pedro has returned figures of 16 goal contributions (10 goals, six assists) in 27 Premier League appearances this season. He bagged 20 goals across all competitions in his first season at the AMEX last term.

