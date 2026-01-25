Liverpool greenlight ‘major’ transfer ‘surgery’ after Arne Slot’s successor contacted

Liverpool are gearing up for a second successive summer of colossal spending, while positive talks have been held with Arne Slot’s likely successor and there are fresh doubts over Andy Robertson’s transfer to Tottenham.

Another transfer onslaught

According to The Athletic, there are serious question marks over whether any of Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah will be at Liverpool next season.

Those potential exits, combined with clear deficiencies at centre-back and on the wings, is set to spark another bumper spend next summer.

‘Major surgery’ will be performed on Liverpool’s squad, per the report, which backed up what insider Dean Jones told us last week.

Jones explained signings all across the backline and on the right wing if Salah departs will be explored.

Should Chiesa leave as well, there could be another addition on the left wing too to compete with the increasingly ineffective Cody Gakpo.

Xabi Alonso contacted

Spanish outlet AS have brought news of Liverpool taking initial steps towards sacking Arne Slot and hiring Xabi Alonso as his replacement.

Liverpool’s displays over the past few months have been torrid to say the least, with the only positive being they somehow went unbeaten for 13 matches.

In truth, that only tells half of the story, with Liverpool drawing plenty of those contests including against weaker opposition like Leeds United (twice), Sunderland and Burnley.

But the unbeaten run finally came to an end on Saturday when Liverpool were dismantled by Bournemouth who’d won just one of their previous 14 games. Of the seven ‘big chances’ created in the game, six were Bournemouth’s.

Under Slot, Liverpool simply cannot cope in defence, midfield or attack right now and would appear to stand very little hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League if failing to make a managerial change.

As such, AS stated Liverpool have touched base with Alonso’s representatives and initial contacts have been positive.

Van Dijk not happy with Robertson sale

Andy Robertson’s proposed move to Tottenham has received backlash from both Virgil van Dijk and a prominent reporter who specialises in covering Liverpool.

Robertson is the subject of talks regarding a £5m switch to north London and the Scot is open to making the move to ensure he plays more regularly in preparation for the World Cup.

However, while talks between the clubs are progressing, Reds captain Van Dijk has not-so-subtly suggested Liverpool should think again and abort the move.

“I speak to him every day,” said Van Dijk. “He’s my vice-captain. Robbo is a very important member of our team and I want him to stay but whatever happens, let’s see.”

The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, has also reported on the move, and explained why Liverpool are making a ‘big mistake’.