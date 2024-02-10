Liverpool hatch plan to keep irresistible trio as Reds are ‘confident’ over contract extensions

Liverpool are reportedly ‘confident’ of tying three of their biggest stars down to new contracts as the club will seemingly resist any incoming offers.

With Jurgen Klopp set to leave the club at the end of the season, a number of senior stars will now be considering their own futures at Anfield.

The club will be well aware that Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract at the end of next season. With the club keen to protect their market value, the wheels seem to be in motion over contract extensions.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘confident’ that they will be able to extend the contracts of all three players in question.

The biggest question mark right now hangs over the head of Salah. Liverpool resisted the urge to sell him to Saudi Arabia last summer as they snubbed a huge £150million bid for the 31-year-old.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are expected to rekindle their interest in the Egyptian once again, although Liverpool have hatched a fresh plan to keep him.

Liverpool will reportedly try and tie Salah down to a new contract and if that doesn’t work, they could be prepared to lose him on a free transfer in 2025 instead.

According to Christian Falk, Liverpool could envisage a situation where they snub another offer for Salah in the summer and then let him leave for nothing in 2025.

“Mo Salah might go to Saudi Arabia. In the summer there was an offer, but Liverpool are still not sure whether to let their superstar go,” Bild‘s Falk said.

“I’ve heard that Liverpool can even imagine letting him go on a free transfer as they’ve already made their money back from what they paid Roma for him.”

Liverpool want to keep Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold

Along with securing the future of Salah, the club will be desperate to iron out the futures of Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold.

The defensive duo have looked back to their very best this time around and the club would be hard-pressed to replace them both at the same time.

While Real Madrid have been linked with Alexander-Arnold in recent months, he seems like the most likely player to pen a contract extension at Anfield.

Having spent his entire professional career with Liverpool so far, it isn’t completely out of the question that the full-back could remain at the club for his entire career.

Van Dijk’s future at the club seems to be a bit more up in the air. The Dutch defender did make some ominous comments over his long-term future in January, although he has since clarified his stance.

“It’s much taken out of context,” Van Dijk told Men In Blazers when quizzed over the exit talk surrounding the 32-year-old.

“To be 100% clear, I’m fully committed to the club. I love the club, I love the fans, it is fully taken out of context.

“It’s not about me, it’s not about I, it’s about us and nothing has changed.

“Five days ago, we weren’t even speaking about my contract so it’s silly but my full focus is on making sure this year can be a very special year and obviously it’s been a big announcement the last couple of days.”

