Liverpool haunt Arsenal as Hughes eyes signing of ‘generational’ star for just £25m

Liverpool have muscled in on Arsenal’s attempts to sign a left-sided defender who is viewed as a ‘generational talent.’ according to reports.

Aside from ironing out new contracts for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, the subject of signing a new left-back is also one being broached by sporting director Richard Hughes at Liverpool.

The Reds are on the hunt for a long-term successor to Andy Robertson who appears to be slowing down. The Scot endured miserable outings when squaring off against Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka in recent encounters.

According to TBR Football, one player Liverpool are taking a look at is Ajax star, Jorrel Hato.

Per the report, Liverpool scouts have watched the left-sided defender in action this term. Hato can play at centre-back or left-back though has been deployed exclusively at left-back this season.

Hato is a long-standing target at Arsenal, with Fabrizio Romano previously revealing the Gunners view the Dutchman as a “generational talent.”

“Hato recently extended his contract at Ajax, but Arsenal keep monitoring him. They believe he’s going to be a generational talent,” said Romano in May.

“A top, top centre back for the present and future, in a position which is really difficult to find on the market because left-footed centre backs are not easy to find. Arsenal really like Hato, so let’s see if they will attack the situation in the summer or wait for one more year. But, for sure, he remains one of the players on their list.”

But per TBR Football, Liverpool have now positioned themselves to rival Arsenal if and when Hato leaves Ajax.

Jorrel Hato helps sink Arne Slot’s old boys

A prior report from TuttoJuve revealed interest in Hato extends beyond the Premier League. Juventus are also hovering for the player the report claimed will cost around €30m (£25m / €33m) to sign.

Hato is only 18 years of age, though has already passed the 50 appearance mark in the Eredivisie for Ajax.

He’s shown a propensity for attacking contributions from the left-back position this term, notching three goals and three assists across all competitions.

The latest of those returns came on Wednesday when Hato scored the second of Ajax’s two goals in a crucial 2-0 victory over bitter rivals Feyenoord.

Other options Liverpool are understood to be considering are Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves) and Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth).

Both players are valued significantly higher than the £25m it could take to sign Hato.

Latest Liverpool news – Marmoush approach / Van Dijk on Saliba

In other news, Liverpool have officially registered their interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker, Omar Marmoush.

Elsewhere, reports in Spain claim Real Madrid are warming to the idea of selling Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid’s ultimate aim is to sign Ballon d’Or winner Rodri from Manchester City to take Tchouameni’s place. Tchouameni was previously Liverpool’s No 1 transfer target in the summer window of 2022.

Finally, Virgil van Dijk has stated that at age 23, he was “nowhere near” the player William Saliba is now. Nonetheless, Van Dijk was winning league titles at that age.

IN FOCUS – Career timeline for Jorrel Hato

By Rob McCarthy