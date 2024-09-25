Liverpool have ‘clear path’ to blockbuster free transfer after PSG cool interest in Reds target

Liverpool could have a free run at signing target Joshua Kimmich now that Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in the midfielder has cooled, according to reports.

The Reds missed out on their top midfield target Martin Zubimendi over the summer after he snubbed a move to Anfield, despite a fee being agreed with Real Sociedad.

Liverpool were willing to pay Zubimendi’s €60m (£50.1m, $66.7m) release clause in full. Reports now suggest that he could leave Sociedad in January, with Arne Slot’s side, along with Manchester City and Arsenal all interested.

However, according to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are in pole position to sign another highly-rated midfielder in Kimmich, whose Bayern Munich contract expires next summer.

Clubs will be able to open talks with Kimmich over a pre-contract agreement from January, ahead of a free transfer at the end of the season.

Bayern will want to avoid losing Kimmich on a free and therefore, they could accept a cut-price fee for him this winter. The report claims that PSG, who were heavily linked with Kimmich in the summer, are now ‘satisfied’ with their midfield options and won’t pursue a move for the German international.

Liverpool now have a ‘clear pathway’ to signing the Bayern star as a result. It’s claimed that the Reds, along with other Premier League clubs could pursue a deal for him in the coming months.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Liverpool converge on versatile Argentine star available for ‘bargain’ fee

Martin Zubimendi is the priority for Liverpool

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are keen to sign a new midfielder this summer, but we feel Zubimendi is a more likely addition than Kimmich.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan reported last week that the Reds are ready to try again for the Spaniard, adding that reports linking him with a January move to Anfield ‘definitely has legs.’ Liverpool aren’t the only Premier League giant interested in Zubimendi, however.

We understand that Man City could pursue a move for Zubimendi this winter as they eye cover for Rodri, who is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Arsenal are also admirers of Zubimendi, so there could be a battle for his services.

It’s possible that Liverpool could turn to Kimmich as an alternative to the Sociedad star if they miss out. They were heavily linked with him at the beginning of this summer, so there is certainly interest.

Reds set to agree Alexander-Arnold deal

Meanwhile, Liverpool are working hard behind the scenes to tie down Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new deal, amid interest from Real Madrid.

The right-back’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and that has led to speculation about his signature.

Fabrizio Romano issued an update on Alexander-Arnold on Wednesday, claiming that staying at Anfield for the foreseeable future is his ‘priority.’

With that in mind, it is only a matter of time until the England star puts pen to paper on a new deal.

Amid Liverpool’s reported interest in Kimmich, Bayern have been tipped to make a move for the Reds’ back-up goalkeeper Caiomhin Kelleher.

The Bundesliga giants are looking to bring in a long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer. Kelleher is highly rated at Anfield, but he is reportedly keen to leave Liverpool in pursuit of more playing time due to their pending signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

IN FOCUS: Joshua Kimmich at Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich, stats for Bayern Munich

FULL BREAKDOWN: The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…