Liverpool have ‘concrete interest’ in Bundesliga star tipped as perfect Mo Salah replacement

Liverpool reportedly have a ‘concrete interest’ in Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane amid uncertainty over the future of Mohamed Salah.

According to journalist Christian Falk, the Reds’ are seriously interested in bringing Sane to Anfield with the player yet to agree an extension in Germany.

The 27-year-old’s current deal with Bayern runs until 2025 and although there is no immediate danger of losing Sane but the Bundesliga club are desperate to tie down the star attacker amid interest from Liverpool.

Falk told his Caught Offside Daily Briefing: “Liverpool’s interest in Leroy Sane is concrete.

“You can compare him to the man he might end up replacing at Anfield in Mo Salah; they both have speed and Sane is certainly younger.

“Bayern Munich are aware of the interest and after the international break they will meet the agents, LIAN Sports Group, to talk about the extension.

“They really want to keep him and Sane said that Bayern is the first club he will be talking to. His family arrived in Munich after their new house was built and the player is feeling happy.”

Liverpool are not the only Premier League club interested in Sane. Falk has previously confirmed that Man City had been interested in bringing Sane back to the Etihad after he left the Sky Blues back in 2020.

Sane has made 18 appearances across all competitions so far this term, with nine goals and seven assists in those outings.

READ MORE: Why Klopp won’t sign new Liverpool contract revealed, as German eyes ultimate next job

Sane perfect Salah alternative

Liverpool fans will be acutely aware of the huge interest in their star man Mohamed Salah, particularly the rumours coming out of Saudi Arabia.

A series of blockbuster names including Cristiano Ronaldo, N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Neymar, Roberto Firmino and Karim Benzema have all made the switch to the Saudi top flight.

In the summer, it look as though Salah may have been the next big name to join his fellow superstars.

But Al-Ittihad saw a verbal offer of £150m for the Egyptian rejected late in the window. However, the club’s president Anmar Al-Haili has confirmed that the Saudi side will not be giving up their hopes of signing the forward.

A report from ESPN suggests that a new approach for Salah will be made and it is likely to come in January.

Salah is out of contract in the summer of 2025 and will be desperate to keep hold of the prolific attacker. But a big money bid from the SPL side and the potential for the club to have more time to find a suitable replacement, could convince owners FSG to sanction a move.

DON’T MISS: Pochettino moves to destroy Liverpool plans as Chelsea burst into race for highly rated Wolves star