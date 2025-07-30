Liverpool hesitant to meet asking price of star they want signed BEFORE Isak

Liverpool are reluctant to meet the £40m asking price they’ve been quoted for a player who is in a ‘unique position of power’, according to a report.

The transfer headlines around Liverpool of late have been dominated by Alexander Isak and understandably so. The Reds have a verbal agreement on personal terms in place with the Newcastle ace and they’re prepared to table a mammoth bid worth £120m.

A deal at that price would make Isak the most expensive signing in British football history, surpassing the £116m package Liverpool agreed for Florian Wirtz earlier this summer.

However, Liverpool could yet complete another signing before Isak steps foot at Anfield – so long as they’re prepared to pay £40m.

The Reds sold Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for £35m and continue to seek a replacement for the homegrown star.

Crystal Palace and England ace, Marc Guehi, was a hot topic earlier in the window and long before Isak hoovered up the headlines. However, developments on Guehi’s front ran dry as the month of July wore on.

Guehi is open to joining Liverpool and the fact he’s a homegrown player at Palace and in the final year of his contract places him in a ‘unique position of power’ according to the BBC.

The outlet provided a much-needed update on Guehi’s situation on Wednesday evening, with their senior reporter, Sami Mokbel, explaining why Liverpool are still to act.

Personal terms won’t be an issue for the Reds, with the real problem laying in Palace’s £40m valuation.

Mokbel wrote: “Palace are believed to want around £40m for Guehi, but Liverpool want to pay less than that figure.”

The reporter added: “Liverpool don’t want to get drawn into a long saga over Guehi’s valuation and will only move if they believe the fee represents that the defender can join them for nothing next summer.”

In other words, Liverpool believe £40m would be a huge overpayment for a player they could snap up for free 12 months from now.

Unless Palace soften their stance or Liverpool bite the bullet and overpay, the Guehi move is on standby.

That poses a problem for Liverpool given Quansah has already departed. Wataru Endo can cover at centre-back, as can Andy Robertson who has been displaced at left-back by Milos Kerkez.

But in terms of senior and recognised centre-halves, Liverpool only have three options to call upon – Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

Van Dijk is in his mid thirties, while Konate and Gomez have both struggled with injuries over the past few years. Without a new signing, Liverpool would be running an unnecessary risk in a season in which major trophies are expected.

Furthermore, Mokbel was keen to stress Liverpool aren’t the only game in town as far as Guehi is concerned. Tottenham, Newcastle and Chelsea have all shown varying degrees of interest this summer.

