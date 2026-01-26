Liverpool pushing to hijack Bayern Munich swoop for Dutch sensation as Gerrard greenlights Anfield return

Liverpool are looking to leapfrog Bayern Munich in the race to sign a highly-rated Netherlands talent, while Steven Gerrard could be in line for a sensational Anfield return and Andy Robertson’s failed switch to Tottenham Hotspur could yet be resurrected.

With just a week remaining until the winter window closes, there’s still plenty going on at Anfield, whether it’s the potential of more incomings or outgoings or Arne Slot’s tenuous position and we’ve got the very latest on both.

Liverpool looking to leapfrog Bayern in chase for Dutch ace

Liverpool are reportedly battling Bayern Munich for the signature of a top Feyenoord talent, although they are already playing catch-up as they look to try and force through a proposed transfer.

As the Reds’ disastrous Premier League title defence continues, thoughts still remain on the sort of recruitment that can drive the club forward in the future, whether Arne Slot is still at the helm or not.

And, according to trusted source Florian Plettenberg, both Liverpool and Bayern are trying to snap up talented Feyenoord defender Givairo Read.

Plettenberg states that concrete talks have already taken place between Bayern Munich and the 19-year-old’s representatives, with Read having established himself as a regular with the Dutch giants this season.

He has made 16 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists, all from the right-back position.

However, no agreement has been reached with Bayern at this stage, and negotiations remain open, leaving Liverpool the opportunity to sweep in and try and hijack the deal.

Liverpool’s chase could also be helped by Bayern currently focusing on securing several costly contract extensions for key players, including prolific frontman Harry Kane.

Bayern are looking at Read as potential replacement for Sacha Boey, while Liverpool have had issues in the right-back position for much of the season.

Summer signing Jeremie Frimpong, bought as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement has looked a threat in the final third but his defensive play is suspect, while Conor Bradley suffered a season-ending ACL injry in mid-January.

Sensational Gerrard return

Liverpool have initiated contact with former midfielder Xabi Alonso as pressure on Arne Slot reaches an all-time high, but a sensational return for Anfield legend Steven Gerrard is also a genuine possibility, we can confirm.

Sources close to the club indicate that FSG are increasingly open to a managerial change come the summer, with informal contacts having already been made with Alonso after the Spaniard recently parted company with LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

However, amid the uncertainty surrounding Slot’s future, Gerrard has emerged as a potential stop-gap solution.

The former club skipper is currently available after his stint managing in the Saudi Pro League and our sources have informed us that he’s informed Liverpool’s hierarchy that he is prepared to step in on an interim basis should Slot’s tenure end prematurely in the coming weeks.

While Slot still has the current backing on the board after title success in his maiden campaign on Merseyside, FSG’s patience appears to be wearing thin, with Saturday’s loss at Bournemouth certainly not helping matters.

But at least a plan seems to be firmly in place: Gerrard until the summer and then his former midfield teammate Alonso taking the permanent reins.

Robertson to Tottenham not dead yet

Liverpool have informed Andy Robertson that a move to Tottenham Hotspur remains an option for the final week of the window, TEAMtalk has learned, although the deal hinges on Roma successfully sourcing a replacement for Konstantinos Tsimikas.

The Reds are keen on recalling Tsimikas from his loan in Italy, a move that would then free Robertson to complete a somewhat surprising switch to Spurs. However, Roma’s ability to release the Greece international is currently the key obstacle, with the Serie A side struggling to replacement.

However, we understand Roma have privately assured Liverpool that they will be able to get another left-back on board before the winter window shuts on February 2, which then allow Robertson to make hsi bargain move to north London.

