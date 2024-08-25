Liverpool have been linked with a move for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in recent days and the fee needed to sign him has been revealed in a new report.

The Reds have drawn up a shortlist of winger targets amid the uncertainty surrounding top talisman Mo Salah, who has just 12 months remaining on his contract.

Salah is likely to make a move to Saudi Arabia NEXT summer and Liverpool have been scouring the market for potential long-term replacements.

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon, who was on target in the Magpies’ 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Sunday, is a confirmed target for the Reds and a late swoop for him can’t be ruled out.

Kvaratskhelia is another player of interest to Liverpool amid rumours that he is keen to leave Napoli to join one of Europe’s elite clubs.

He is considered one of the best wingers in Europe and impressed for Georgia at Euro 2024.

The 23-year-old joined Napoli in 2022 and has made 90 appearances for the Italian giants, scoring 25 goals and making 26 assists in the process.

Kvaratskhelia is very popular with the club’s fanbase and his excellent performances have earned him the nickname ‘Kvaradona’ – in homage to legendary figure Diego Maradona.

READ MORE: Mo Salah stance on sensational Chelsea return revealed as Saudi clubs circle for Liverpool hero

Liverpool learn Kvaratskhelia price tag

Reports have suggested that Liverpool could make a late bid for Kvaratskhelia before the transfer window closes, but HITC suggests that a move is more likely in 12 months’ time.

The report claims that Napoli would demand over £100m for the Georgia star – meaning Liverpool would have to stump up a new club-record fee to bring him in.

Arsenal are also credited with an interest in Kvaratskhelia, along with Premier League champions Manchester City.

The biggest problem for Kvaratskhelia, however, is that he doesn’t have a release clause in his contract – which still has three years remaining on it – unlike his Napoli teammate Victor Osimhen.

The Italian giant’s ‘plan’ is to offer Kvaratskhelia a bumper new deal with a release clause included in it but it will be over the £100m mark.

It’s suggested that Napoli are not willing to part ways with the winger for any price this summer though and therefore Liverpool must wait another year to bring him in.

Whether they will be willing to pay £100m for Kvaratskhelia remains to be seen, but it is likely that he will be on the move after this season.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window