Liverpool hold ‘talks’ over signing £60m-rated midfielder as second move for Man Utd target eyed

Liverpool are looking to strengthen in midfield and at left-back in January

There is reportedly a ‘real possibility’ of Liverpool signing Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara in the January window, while a move for a Manchester United-linked left-back is also under consideration.

Camara came close to joining Chelsea on transfer deadline day before Monaco dramatically pulled out of the transfer in the final hours of the window.

The 22-year-old held extended talks with the Blues about his role in the side, and gave Xabi Alonso the green light to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea remain interested after missing out, but in January they look set to face competition from Liverpool. As previously revealed, though, Liverpool can now expect to pay nearer the €70m (£60m, $81m) mark, rather than the €55m (£47m, $63m) package Chelsea had initially agreed.

As per a report from Football Insider, Liverpool are believed to have ‘held talks’ over a potential move for Camara.

“Lamine Camara is a name that has been discussed behind the scenes,” Mick Brown told Football Insider.

“Liverpool will be keeping an eye on how he gets on for Monaco, but there is definitely a deal to be done as we saw when he nearly joined Chelsea.

“His agent has been very outspoken about trying to get him a move, so I expect Liverpool will have held talks with him about the possibility of signing him in January.”

READ NEXT – Arsenal confirm signing of ‘brilliant’ Liverpool star and Rio Ngumoha could be next

Liverpool tipped to rival Man Utd for Tyrick Mitchell deal

While Liverpool are looking to add a new face in midfield, Andoni Iraola is also believed to be keen to strengthen in the left-back department.

Milos Kerkez and Kostas Tsmikas are Iraola’s main options in the position. Kerkez has struggled to find form and Tsimikas’ future is uncertain, given his contract expires at the end of this season and he remains on the fringes of the team.

Crystal Palace star Tyrick Mitchell, who has been linked with a move to Man Utd, is reportedly a player under consideration.

That’s according to a separate update from Brown for Football Insider.

“Man United aren’t going to be the only club interested in signing Mitchell,” Brown said.

“For any club looking for a left-back in the Premier League, there are not many options who come up with such consistent performances as Mitchell has for Crystal Palace.

“He impresses every single week, gets on with his job, he’s terrific defensively and he’s improved the attacking side of his game as well, he’s a top, top player.

“So when you look at those top clubs, you’ve got Liverpool where Milos Kerkez has been questioned a bit and maybe isn’t as consistent as they’d like him to be.

“Then you’ve got Chelsea, who are always going to be interested in this type of deal where they can bring a quality player in without having to spend big.

“Either of those clubs could make a move for Mitchell, because as I say, he will tick a number of boxes for them and could be a very good addition.”

READ MORE – Iraola makes decision on selling Liverpool star in January as Serie A midfield boss targeted