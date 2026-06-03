According to reports, Richard Hughes and FSG were ‘in disagreement’ over Liverpool appointing Andoni Iraola, while they have been told five better managers to go for.

Over the past 24 hours, Liverpool have moved closer to finalising a deal to appoint Iraola as their next head coach, and we have shed light on his plans for his backroom staff at Anfield.

The Reds hierarchy have moved quickly to appoint Iraola following their decision to part ways with former boss Arne Slot over the weekend, and the reason for them favouring the departing AFC Bournemouth boss over club legend Xabi Alonso has also surfaced.

Iraola is certainly deserving of a big move after working wonders at Bournemouth, and at the very least, he will make Liverpool a lot more fun to watch next season.

But Iraola will be seriously tested next season as he tries to eke out high-intensity performances in three-game weeks, and a report from Football Insider claims sporting director Hughes and FSG were ‘in disagreement’ over his appointment and Slot’s sacking.

Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness has told the outlet that there are “question marks” over the manner of Slot’s exit, while there was “undue haste” shown when targeting Iraola as his successor.

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Five better alternatives than Andoni Iraola for Liverpool named

We have reported that the Reds had three alternative managers in mind to replace Slot before settling on Iraola, and former Liverpool player Dean Saunders thinks they should have moved for five other bosses before turning to the Basque coach.

Saunders said on talkSPORT: “Only certain people can manage Liverpool.

“If I’m the recruitment team at Liverpool and I’ve sacked Slot, they would have thought that this bloke don’t know how to win games every week.”

He added: Liverpool can pay the manager whatever they want. I would think, right we’re going to sack Slot who can we get? Jurgen Klopp, can we get Jurgen Klopp back?

“What about Pep Guardiola? Can we get Pep Guardiola? Honestly! If we get any of them two, we’re going to win games and leagues.

“Can’t get them. What about [Luis] Enrique? No don’t want to leave PSG.

“What about Mourinho? Proven winner. Not the manager of Bournemouth. He would never manage Bournemouth! None of those managers would manage clubs half way up the league.

“I would go through the list. [Carlo] Ancelotti, would he leave Brazil at the end of the World Cup and come and manage us?

“I would go through that list, before I start going into [Xabi] Alonso, [Steven] Gerrard, Iraola, young managers. I would start with the people who know how to win football matches.”

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