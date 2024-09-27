Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold will have no hesitation in signing for Real Madrid with a club legend offering two strong reasons behind the move and having also revealed why Ryan Gravenberch is better than a much-missed star who departed Anfield in 2021.

The future of the 25-year-old continues to dominate headlines with his Liverpool deal due to expire at the end of the current campaign. Widely regarded as the best right-back in world football, Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a free transfer switch to Real Madrid in 2025.

And with the reigning European champions eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with Alexander-Arnold in just over three months, fears remain that the talismanic Liverpool vice-captain will be convinced to ditch Merseyside for Madrid.

That’s a scenario that Liverpool Double winner Mark Lawrenson can see playing out, stating the presence of his best pal Jude Bellingham and the fact he is yet to ink a new deal at Anfield as two strong indicators that he will depart.

“I don’t think Trent will be at the club at the start of next season – I can see him being attracted to playing at Real Madrid. He has an England teammate in Jude Bellingham there and I can see him playing for them next season,” Lawrenson told sportscasting.

“If you really wanted to stay at Liverpool, then would you not have signed your contract by now?

“I think that goes for all three of Liverpool’s players who are out of contract next summer – Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah too. They’re just waiting to see what will happen.

“But for me, Trent probably wants to go and play somewhere on the continent. I don’t think he’ll turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid.”

Alexander-Arnold hints at Liverpool stay as Romano juices Real Madrid talk

Lawrenson insists it is easy to see why Real Madrid want Alexander-Arnold, describing him as one of the best Premier League right-backs there has ever been.

“I think Trent Alexander-Arnold is most definitely up there with the best Premier League right-backs of all time when he’s in full flow,” Lawrenson added. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better right-back in terms of delivering the ball to players.

“He probably isn’t among the best defenders in the world, but it doesn’t really matter because he just sees passes that other players can’t – that ball into Mohamed Salah in the first game of the season against Ipswich was unbelievable.”

While it is our understanding that Real Madrid have been in ‘constant contact’ with the player’s entourage over a move,

Despite Lawrenson’s fears, trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on Thursday gave Liverpool hope that Alexander-Arnold will stay and that his priority remains a new deal.

“Trent’s priority is Liverpool and he says he wants to win trophies. He keeps mentioning being very happy with Arne Slot and his contract negotiations being silent and not in the media, that was the message from Trent,” Romano told his YouTube page.

“What does this mean? It means Trent will have negotiations and will keep discussing with Liverpool their project, the idea they have, and what they want at the club in the next years. It will also be about money, but the main focus is the project. The priority will be for Liverpool, Liverpool will have the chance to extend the contract of Trent.”

Alexander-Arnold himself also claims he very much “wants to be a Liverpool player”.

“I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands,” Alexander-Arnold told the media following last weekend’s win over Bournemouth.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

Asked about the factors that could persuade him to stay, he added: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.

“We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The (quadruple) was on for a while I suppose.

“This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can.”

Liverpool ‘determined’ to sign Palace star as Lawrenson hails Gravenberch

Meanwhile, Liverpool are ready to make a strong push to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in 2025 with Arne Slot now ‘convinced’ the 19-cap England star has what it takes to replace Van Dijk at Anfield.

And while the Reds do have three other names under consideration for long-term heirs for the Dutchman, analytics and analysis from sporting director Richard Hughes means the emphasis will reportedly be placed on a move for the 24-year-old Guehi.

Elsewhere, it’s been claimed that Martin Zubimendi will now be ‘kicking himself’ over his decision to spurn a move to Anfield over the summer, given the contrasting fortunes of his Real Sociedad side compared to Liverpool so far this season.

And with TEAMtalk sources revealing Liverpool’s focus will now be placed on the capture of one Feyenoord star instead, it seems the Euro 2024 winner may well have missed his golden chance to move to Merseyside.

One man who has beenfited from the failure to sign Zubimendi is Gravenberch and Lawrenson feels the Dutchman is already a better player than Gini Wijnaldum, who departed Anfield in 2021 but was much missed initially.

“I don’t just think Ryan Gravenberch is Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum replacement – I think he’s better than him,” Lawrenson said. “Don’t get me wrong, Wijnaldum was a really good player for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, but I think Gravenberch has got a little burst of pace and more attacking qualities that Gini didn’t have.

“I don’t know whether it’s a coincidence or not, but Arne Slot knows all about him for obvious reasons, and he seems to have pushed the correct buttons to get him going this season. He looks like a really classy player at the moment and complements Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai really well.

“All three midfielders have started the campaign very promisingly, which is great to see. I don’t think there’s a better midfield trio in the league at the moment.”

How a Real Madrid side could look next season if Alexander-Arnold signs

Real Madrid are chasing some big-name defenders

Alexander-Arnold isn’t the only big-name defender they are chasing in 2025, with the Spanish giants also exploring a move for Arsenal’s William Gallas and Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

Adding that trio to their backline would surely cement their status as the world’s biggest club and make them favourites to regularly keep adding to the 15 Champions League trophies they have already won.