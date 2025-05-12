Liverpool could still make money from Trent Alexander-Arnold if Jamie Carragher's demands come to fruition

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher wants to see Real Madrid pay a fee for the transfer of Trent Alexander-Arnold, given that his signing for the Club World Cup could see them land a huge sum.

Alexander-Arnold has revealed his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. It’s not officially known where he’ll end up, but almost everybody in the world of football knows it’ll be Real Madrid.

Initial reports suggested he would sign for Los Blancos in July, which follows the norm of free transfers, given contracts – including Alexander-Arnold’s at Liverpool – end on the last day of June.

But Real are said to be hopeful of landing the right-back from Liverpool earlier, so that he’s available from the start of the Club World Cup, which begins on June 14.

Liverpool legend Carragher wants to see Real pay a sizeable sum, given what they’d make if they were to win the Club World Cup after signing Alexander-Arnold.

“I think if it was about five or ten million quid…” he said on Sky Sports.

Presenter David Jones interjected: “What is it, a hundred million to win the thing [£94m/$125m]?”

Carragher then stated: “Exactly. Have you seen how much money it is to win it? Right, well, but if they’re going to win £100 million and he’s going to help them, because don’t forget, they haven’t got any right-back.

“The right back they’re playing there [Lucas Vazquez] is not a right-back. So it’s not just like bringing a player in. Give us ten million quid.”

Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold replacement options

Whether or not Alexander-Arnold is gone by mid-June, he won’t be playing for Liverpool next season, meaning they’ll have to think about who is going to replace him at right-back.

The main option at the moment is Reds man Conor Bradley, but a signing could be made, with Jeremie Frimpong said to be ‘keen’ on a move to Anfield.

There are said to be other options within the Reds changing room, though. Arne Slot is said to consider Wataru Endo a decent option to full the right-back role, despite the fact he’s a midfielder.

Fellow midfielder Curtis Jones is also said to be under consideration, as are central defenders Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool round-up: Reds learn harsh Huijsen news

Liverpool have been keen on Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen for a short while, and it’s believed they have made an offer for him.

However, it’s been revealed that Real Madrid could foil them again, with the LaLiga giants – Huijsen’s ‘dream’ destination – “pushing” to sign the defender.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign Monaco right-back Vanderson to fill the void left by Alexander-Arnold.

Another potential right-back signing is Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries, who Alan Shearer has recommended to the Anfield outfit.

