Liverpool icon ready to ditch Klopp after telling friends he wants to accept perfect transfer route

Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah has reportedly told friends he is being tempted by a move to Al Ittihad, who are continuing to push for his signature ahead of their transfer deadline.

The Reds have seen a number of players walk out the door over the summer. Stalwarts James Milner and Roberto Firmino left at the end of their contracts, as did Naby Keita and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain.

To make matters worse, after three midfielders left, starting men Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were both tempted to the Saudi Pro League, moving to Al Ettifaq and Al Ittihad, respectively.

That has meant for essentially a whole new midfield corps for this season, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch walking through the door.

So far, they seem to be gelling well, but it’s hard to know how true that is just a few games into the season.

After seeing a number of important assets leave the club, Liverpool might yet be in danger of losing a major asset.

Star man Salah has been the subject of interest from Saudi side Al Ittihad, who want to prise the attacker away from Anfield, having bid over £100million for him, and seeing it turned down.

They’re not likely to stop there, though, as with a few days left in the Saudi transfer window, they’re looking to ensure they get the deal wrapped up by the time the window shuts, and are reportedly prepared to offer £200million for Salah.

Salah increasingly tempted by Liverpool exit

The Reds might be in genuine danger of losing him, too. It’s unclear whether they’d sanction his exit after rejecting the opening offer, but if they know he doesn’t want to be there, there’s more chance of it happening.

According to The Mirror, Salah is leaning towards an exit rather that remaining with Liverpool. Indeed, the report states the forward has ‘told close friends that he is being tempted by a stunning wage packet worth £1.5m a week’.

It would be difficult for any player to pass up that type of money, and if Liverpool are offered £200million, it might be tough for them to pass up on that, too.

While they’re unable to replace the star until January, with the English window now closed, they might make do until then, knowing they’d be able to sign almost any attacker they wanted by that point.

Saudi transfer perfect for Salah

While the wages are one thing enticing Salah, the transfer is perfect for him for more than just that reason.

Indeed, The Mirror suggests the temptation for the Egyptian also stems from ‘the chance to become the poster boy of his native Middle East’.

However, he might get that opportunity soon anyway, be it this summer or not. The report states Jurgen Klopp ‘wants Salah to stay for one more season and make the inevitable move to Saudi Arabia next summer’.

By that point he’d have one season left on his deal, and would also be 32, so the Reds would be more inclined to cash in on him, given they’d also have more of a chance of being able to replace him.

Whether or not he moves this summer remains to be seen, but if not, the transfer might still not be too far away.

