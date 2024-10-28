Liverpool identify Nott’m Forest star as one of three top transfer targets after Van Dijk admission

Liverpool are seriously considering a move for Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo but could face competition from Chelsea, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Reds have drawn up a shortlist of centre-back targets amid the uncertainty surrounding Virgil van Dijk, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Van Dijk hasn’t completely ruled out signing a new Liverpool contract, but the club are planning to bring in defensive reinforcements regardless next summer.

“I can say obviously [contract] discussions are ongoing, but I don’t know, we will see what happens in the future,” Van Dijk said last week.

“My full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else. What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment.”

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Murillo, 22, has ‘forcefully’ entered Liverpool’s shortlist as a top defensive target. We understand that the Reds intend to monitor him closely over the season before deciding whether to make a move next summer.

Liverpool’s priority next summer will be to sign a centre-back good enough to slot straight into their starting XI. Murillo and Sporting CP star Gonaclo Inacio are their current top targets. Sevilla star Loic Bade, meanwhile, is considered a low-cost option with high quality and he too will be monitored by the Reds this season.

READ MORE: Furious Real Madrid accelerate managerial move for Liverpool icon, with Ancelotti’s time almost up

Liverpool, Chelsea are admirers of Murillo – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Murillo is also on Chelsea’s shortlist, but they are currently still analysing the areas they want to focus on in the coming transfer window, and may have other priorities to resolve before signing a centre-back.

Enzo Maresca is happy with his current squad and is not planning to make any major additions in January, with the Blues expecting a relatively quiet winter window.

In any case, Nottingham Forest have no intention of allowing Murillo to leave in January, but a huge offer at the end of the season could force their hand.

The defender has played a major role in the Tricky Trees’ fantastic start to the season that has left them in seventh place in the Premier League table.

Forest are yet to formalise a price tag for Murillo but TEAMtalk sources say that they would consider offers in the region of around £60m to £70m.

Inacio, therefore, would be a slightly cheaper option given he has a release clause of €60m (£50.2m / $65m) in his Sporting CP contract. #

As for Bade, he also has a €60m (£50.2m / $65m) release clause in his Sevilla contract, but there should be room for negotiation on this, even if the LaLiga side are currently demanding it in full.

Liverpool gossip: Alexander-Arnold latest / Arda Guler linked

Meanwhile, the current focus of the Liverpool hierarchy is on tying Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract amid concrete interest from Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with any foreign club from the start of January, ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Real Madrid have identified the Liverpool star as a top target amid the injury problems of Dani Carvajal. Reports suggest that the LaLiga giants are willing to pay Alexander-Arnold £14m to £15m a year at the Bernabeu. They want him to sign a contract until the summer of 2030.

Sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are confident that Alexander-Arnold will sign a new deal at Anfield but as we approach January the speculation surrounding his future will only increase.

In other news, Liverpool are reportedly interested in one of Real Madrid’s most exciting youngsters, 19-year-old Arda Guler.

Reports suggest that a bid of £67m could be enough to sign the Turkish international, who can play as a right-winger or attacking midfielder.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Guler, so we could potentially see the Gunners go head-to-head with Liverpool for his signature.

IN FOCUS: Murillo vs Van Dijk, Prem stats this season

Murillo has become one of Forest’s most important players since joining from Corinthians on a £15m deal in the summer of 2023.

At the age of 22, the Brazilian defender still has plenty of room for improvement and as you can see by the stats, Van Dijk far outperforms him in one key area.

Virgil van Dijk v Murillo Prem stats so far this season

Van Dijk has always been one of the best reader’s of the game and would be a huge loss to Liverpool should he decide to leave the club next summer.

Murillo’s ability to make more interceptions may well improve with more experience but living up to Van Dijk’s legacy at Anfield will be a near-impossible task for any defender.

READ MORE: Man Utd legend Nemanja Vidic names his TOP FIVE current Premier League centre-backs