Liverpool are interested in a summer deal for Joshua Kimmich, TEAMtalk understands, but sources have revealed to us that the Premier League club have alternative targets in mind and are not going all out for the Bayern Munich star who could end up at an Italian outfit.

Kimmich is one of the best players in the world who can operate as a right-back or a midfielder. The 30-year-old Germany international has been on the books of Bayern since 2015 and has won the Bundesliga title eight times and the Champions League once. Kimmich has played most of his matches in defensive midfield this season, but he has turned out at right-back twice.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup winner with Germany is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season, and, as it stands, he will leave the Bavarian giants on a free transfer.

TEAMtalk understands that talks between Bayern and Kimmich over a new deal are not progressing because he does not feel important in the German club’s future.

Although the Bundesliga giants would like to extend Kimmich’s stay at the Allianz Arena and not lose him on a free transfer at the end of the season, the pace of discussions is slow at the moment.

Sources have told us that both Liverpool and Manchester City are keen on a deal for Kimmich in the summer transfer window.

The two Premier League clubs have gathered information about the 30-year-old and have been in contact with the player, who was described by his former Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann as being “world class at right-back and in midfield”.

However, neither Liverpool nor Man City are putting all their eggs in one basket, with the Reds and the Cityzens looking at alternatives.

Liverpool and Man City do not consider Kimmich as their main target.

Pep Guardiola’s side seem to be more interested in Atalanta and Brazil international defensive midfielder Ederson.

Liverpool are carefully evaluating other players. Barcelona and Netherlands international midfielder Frenkie de Jong is one of them, while VfB Stuttgart and Germany international star Angelo Stiller is also on the Premier League leaders’ radar.

Joshua Kimmich could join Inter Milan – sources

A move to the Premier League does not look too likely at this moment in time, and Kimmich could end up in Italy and play for Inter Milan.

While Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring the situation of Kimmich, there is a very good chance that the Bayern star could join Inter in the summer transfer window.

Inter are interested in Kimmich, whose status as a free agent in the summer is hugely appealing to the Serie A club. The Nerazzurri have signed top players on free transfers in recent windows.

As we reported this week, Bayern are among the clubs who are interested in Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

The German club spoke with Calhanoglu last summer and continue to monitor the Turkey international midfielder.

There could be a scenario where Inter sign Kimmich on a free transfer in the summer and Bayern pay a transfer fee to the Italian club for Calhanoglu.

Liverpool transfer latest: Sverre Nypan push; Brazil right-back eyed

In terms of a new right-back, reports in Brazil claim the Reds have turned to a new name in the form of Flamengo star Wesley, with the costs involved in a deal coming to light and amid claims that the first ‘informal approach’ has now been launched.

Liverpool are also reportedly determined to sign Sverre Nypan in the summer transfer window.

Nypan was close to joining Arsenal in the January transfer window, but the midfielder decided to stay at Rosenborg until the summer of 2025.

It has now been reported that Liverpool are “pushing” to convince the young midfielder to move to Anfield.

While Nypan’s personal preference is to join Arsenal, Liverpool are trying to convince the Norwegian to switch to Anfield instead.

Elsewhere, the Reds are reportedly ready to sell Federico Chiesa in the summer of 2025.

Chiesa joined Liverpool from Juventus only last summer, and while much was expected of the Italy international winger, he has had injury problems and has failed to make a massive impact at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot personally blocked a potential exit for Chiesa in the January transfer window, but the Premier League leaders are now open to offloading him at the end of the season.

And finally, Liverpool have been linked with Ademola Lookman as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz.

Barcelona are interested in a summer deal for Diaz, so the Reds are looking at potential replacements for the Colombia international.

Lookman struggled during his time at Everton, but he has established himself as a star at Atalanta and has impressed Liverpool.

