Liverpool in dreamland as England int’l chooses Anfield transfer over Chelsea, Newcastle

A 22-cap England international is ready to reject Newcastle and Chelsea in favour of joining Liverpool, though while the Reds are interested in completing a deal, they may have to part-exchange a mesmerising forward to lower the cost.

Liverpool kept their powder relatively dry last summer when signing just two players – one of which won’t arrive until next year (Giorgi Mamardashvili). The Reds actually made a profit in the transfer market last summer, meaning they have cash to splash in 2025.

One position they’re understood to be keen on strengthening – irrespective of whether Virgil van Dijk signs a contract extension – is centre-back.

Crystal Palace and England ace, Marc Guehi, has long been on Liverpool’s radar. The 24-year-old was also courted by Newcastle in the previous window, with the Magpies seeing three separate bids rejected.

TEAMtalk understands Guehi’s former club Chelsea are hovering and Newcastle’s interest has not subsided. However, a fresh update from The Sun claims Guehi only has eyes on Anfield.

They stated Guehi is ‘willing to wait on a move to Liverpool’ and is ‘keen’ on the next step in his career taking him to Anfield.

That is music to the ears of Liverpool who the report reaffirms are ‘interested in a deal,’ but ‘at the right price.’

Liverpool can lower price with makeweight winger

Newcastle’s third and final bid for Guehi last summer was believed to be worth around £65m. The suggestion is Liverpool believe that would be an overpayment.

Guehi’s contract situation could result in the defender’s price tag dropping. He’s in the final 18 months of his deal and will only have one year remaining come the summer.

However, Liverpool may be able to reduce the price another way, with The Sun noting Palace have already determined they’re going to ‘push hard’ to sign winger Ben Doak.

The Scotland international, 19, is currently dazzling during a season-long loan spell at Championship side Middlesbrough.

It’s claimed Boro will make an attempt to sign Doak outright if they secure promotion to the Premier League. However, Palace are ‘already waiting in the wings and poised to move for the exciting young Anfield talent.’

Doak’s view is he would like a chance to prove his worth at Liverpool. But with Arne Slot already boasting an embarrassment of riches in the wide positions, the Scot may be deemed surplus to requirements.

If that’s the case, Liverpool could use Palace’s interest in the winger to sign Guehi for a much-reduced fee in a cash-plus-player deal.

Latest Liverpool news – Big Alexander-Arnold contract update

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has provided an emphatic update on the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The trusted reporter rubbished claims from Marca that Alexander-Arnold had informed Liverpool he intends to sign for Real Madrid.

A January transfer is completely out of the question, though Liverpool still have work to do to prevent a damaging free exit switch in the summer.

“First point I want to touch on again is Trent is not a topic for January,” began Romano. “So January transfer window is not Trent transfer window.

“Trent will finish the season at Liverpool, for sure. Full focus on Liverpool. Liverpool are doing fantastic, Trent is doing fantastic… so everything is under control.

“For the summer, I keep repeating Real Madrid want Trent. Real Madrid are working on a deal for Trent. Real Madrid will push to sign Trent.

“So Real Madrid [have been] there since March, not today, not yesterday, not one month ago.

“He is a top target for Real Madrid, but what I can tell you at the moment is that nothing is agreed, nothing is done and nothing has been communicated.

“Liverpool are still in the mix and talking to the player and waiting to see how these conversations will go on Liverpool’s side and on Real Madrid’s side – because from January 1 Real Madrid are officially allowed to talk to the player.”

