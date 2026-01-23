Liverpool in dreamland as Man Utd, Tottenham reluctance paves way for €100m signing

A senior Sky Sports reporter has revealed how reluctance to commit at both Manchester United and Tottenham is paving the way for Liverpool to complete a ‘dream’ €100m signing in the summer.

All three Premier League giants are converging on the same target right now – RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande. The 19-year-old is earning rave reviews in Germany and also caught the eye with Ivory Coast at AFCON.

The right-footed winger is perhaps the most in-demand winger in world football at the moment now Antoine Semenyo is off the table. Aside from Liverpool, Spurs and Man Utd, Bayern Munich and PSG are confirmed admirers too.

Yet if Diomande gets his way, he’ll wind up at Anfield when his future has been decided once and for all.

Diomande has publicly stated his dream is to sign for Liverpool. As such, The Reds have a clear advantage, though they don’t wish to splash the cash in the current window.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday morning, Arne Slot strongly suggested Liverpool won’t make any new signings this month.

Asked if he expects to finish the month with roughly the same squad he started it with, Slot replied: “Yeah that’s what I expect, yeah.

“But, as I always say, if there’s an opportunity in the market and we think we can strengthen the squad, this club will always try to do so. But at this moment in time I expect it to stay mostly the same.”

As such, Liverpool’s chances of signing Diomande hinge on one thing – the player still being available to buy from Leipzig come the summer.

Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed Tottenham tried and failed with an audacious move for Diomande earlier this month. No official bid was lodged, but a move was explored.

And according to the latest from Sky Sports’ senior news editor, Lyall Thomas, neither Tottenham or Man Utd plan to bid for Diomande in the final days of the winter window.

The reasoning why is simple – Leipzig’s lofty €100m / £87m price tag is making suitors consider Diomande as more of a summer target than a mid-season one.

No club intending to bid for Diomande this month is good news for Liverpool who now know they’ll hold the aces when it comes time to bid themselves in the summer.

That is in stark contrast to what transpired with Marc Guehi, who unlike Man Utd and Spurs with Diomande, did bite the bullet and snap up one of Liverpool’s top targets a few days ago.

“RB Leipzig’s £87m (€100m) demand for Yan Diomande is putting clubs off making a bid this month.

“Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United are among a number of teams who are monitoring the Ivory Coast winger.

“Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also watching him closely.

“But it is believed clubs are currently not prepared to make an offer given the asking price is so high.

“Diomande therefore looks likely to be one of the main names to watch in this summer’s window, especially if his performances continue to improve even further.”

The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele – who specialises in covering Liverpool – has confirmed Diomande is on the Reds’ radar.

CaughtOffside have claimed Liverpool are already putting the pieces in place for a €100m bid in the summer.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Liverpool news – Robertson to Tottenham / Van de Ven record move / Salah approach

In other news, David Ornstein has confirmed Tottenham are accelerating plans to sign Andy Robertson this month.

Spurs had intended to snap the veteran left-back up via free agency in the summer, but talks are now taking place to fast-track a cut-price permanent switch in the final days of the winter window. According to Sky Germany, a verbal agreement for the move is already in place.

Elsewhere, Micky van de Ven is reportedly ‘keen to move on from Spurs’ and Liverpool are in the mix for a world record move.

Finally, Liverpool are prepared to pay £80m for one of the three midfielders Manchester United are pinning their hopes on, and TEAMtalk can confirm it’s almost 100 percent guaranteed a move is made.