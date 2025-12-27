Real Madrid are about to make Liverpool’s life a whole lot easier with the Reds now given a clearer run at sealing a major signing and a contract extension, according to a report.

Real Madrid have proven to be the bane of Liverpool’s existence in the transfer market over recent years. Los Blancos nabbed Liverpool’s No 1 midfield target in successive summers (Aurelien Tchouameni – 2022, Jude Bellingham – 2023), poached Trent Alexander-Arnold, and beat the Reds to the punch for Dean Huijsen.

Los Blancos’ next mission in the market focuses on the centre-back position, and reports throughout the year have talked up the possibility of the LaLiga giant torpedoing one or even two Liverpool deals.

The Reds are determined to both sign Marc Guehi AND convince Ibrahima Konate to pen fresh terms at Anfield. It is not a case of Guehi only arrives if Konate goes.

Liverpool hope to sign Guehi at season’s end via free agency. But of course, overseas clubs can forge a pre-contract agreement with the Crystal Palace ace come January 1, which is now only days away.

Regarding Konate, The Athletic previously claimed Real Madrid had informed Liverpool they wouldn’t pursue the Frenchman in 2026.

However, more recent reports have tipped Real to reverse that decision and begin to re-explore signing Konate after realising just how desperate their centre-back situation has become. Our own information at TEAMtalk has pointed towards Konate being receptive to any new push from Real.

But a fresh update from ESPN Deportes has offered insight into Real Madrid’s plans and the conclusions make great reading for Liverpool.

Firstly, on Guehi, it’s claimed the 25-year-old ‘likes the idea’ of signing for Real Madrid, but that admiration isn’t completely mutual.

There are doubts among senior figures at the club as to whether Guehi is the calibre of player they require, and as such, it’s claimed the expectation is Real Madrid will NOT make an offer for Guehi.

There’s further good news for Liverpool on Konate, with ESPN Deportes adding that a Real move for the defender has been ‘practically ruled out.’

As such, and with the biggest club in the world seemingly removing themselves from both equations, Liverpool now stand a far better chance of sealing the double deal.

On the subject of who Real Madrid are turning their attention to, Rennes ace Jeremy Jacquet and Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund were both named as being on their radar.

In other news, Turkish giants Fenerbahce were in touch with the camp of Mohamed Salah earlier this week and the Liverpool winger’s agent has revealed the only two outcomes that are possible as the saga nears its conclusion.

Elsewhere, one bit of business Liverpool are considering is loaning out Trey Nyoni, with TEAMtalk revealing this week that talks are being held to try and find the ‘perfect’ destination.

Another scenario to keep an eye on is what happens with Harvey Elliott after Fabrizio Romano confirmed Aston Villa’s intentions to send him back from his loan spell.