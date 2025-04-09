Liverpool in dreamland with Van Dijk, Salah BOTH to sign new contracts

Three top tier sources have all strongly suggested Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will sign new contracts with Liverpool after a much-maligned figure within the club finally delivered.

The headlines around Liverpool have been dominated by two things this season – the club’s march towards the Premier League title and expiring contracts.

Thankfully for the Reds, Arne Slot’s side remain on course to win England’s biggest prize and two of the club’s all-time greats are set to pen fresh terms.

Captain Van Dijk and talismanic forward Salah had both publicly indicated their desire to extend their stays with Liverpool.

The same cannot be said of Trent Alexander-Arnold who remains on track to join Real Madrid via free agency.

In any case, Liverpool have made breakthroughs in discussions with Van Dijk and Salah, with three trusted sources all confirming new deals are on the way.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently told NBC Sports it’s a matter of “when” and not “if” Van Dijk and Salah re-sign.

That was followed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano taking to X on Wednesday evening with a significant update of his own.

“BREAKING: Mo Salah, closing in on new deal at Liverpool as agreement is now at the final stages,” wrote Romano.

“Club confident to get it done soon, same for Virgil van Dijk who recently confirmed positive progress made. Salah and Liverpool, expected to continue together.”

A follow-up from Romano quickly confirmed Van Dijk is primed to sign his name on the dotted line too.

Romano added: “Not only Mo Salah’s new deal imminent. Liverpool are also confident to get new contract sorted soon for Virgil van Dijk, as expected.

“Salah and van Dijk are fully expected to stay at the club. Trent Alexander-Arnold, closing in on move to Real Madrid.”

Finally, the Times’ Paul Joyce – arguably the No 1 source and most respected voice on all things Liverpool – added his take on the situation…

Richard Hughes finally delivers

Joyce declared Salah is ‘closing in on an agreement with Liverpool.’ That comes hot on the heels of Liverpool making a ‘breakthrough’ with Van Dijk, which was confirmed by the Dutchman himself last weekend.

Liverpool are said to be ‘banking on Salah for next season’ and news of the pair being set to re-sign will be welcomed by Slot. The Reds boss is understood to have pushed for both players to be kept in situ.

Reports elsewhere from earlier this week claimed Salah will extend his stay by two years (until 2027).

And according to Joyce, it’s Liverpool’s much-maligned sporting director, Richard Hughes, who must receive his fair share of credit for the imminent announcements.

Joyce explained: ‘Richard Hughes, Liverpool’s sporting director, has been leading discussions with the player’s (Salah’s) agent, Ramy Abbas Issa.’

Hughes has often come under fire from Liverpool’s fanbase for an apparent lack of inaction since succeeding Julian Ward as sporting director.

Liverpool signed just one outfield player in his first window in charge (Federico Chiesa) and missed out on their No 1 transfer target, Martin Zubimendi.

The Reds didn’t add a single player to their ranks in January, while Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah were all allowed to enter the final six months of their respective deals.

Nonetheless, Hughes looks to have finally delivered as far as Van Dijk and Salah are concerned and TEAMtalk understands a blockbuster summer in which signings will be sought at right-back, centre-back, left-back, central midfield and striker now awaits.