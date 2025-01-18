Liverpool are reportedly in talks to sign experienced Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich on a free transfer next summer in what’d be an incredible bit of business.

The 29-year-old, who can play as a right-back or defensive midfielder, is set to be out of contract at the end of the season and is free to hold talks with non-German clubs.

Liverpool, in theory, could pre-agree a free transfer for Kimmich at any time, if he doesn’t pen a contract extension with Bayern.

According to German outlet TZ, Liverpool have ‘opened informal talks’ with the German international with a view to signing him on a free next summer.

The report adds that Kimmich is also in talks with Bayern over a contract extension but Liverpool are growing in confidence that they’ll be able to seal an agreement.

Kimmich’s potential arrival at Anfield would give Arne Slot more options in midfield and he could also fill in for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, as he continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Kimmich signed for Bayern from RB Leipzig back in 2015 and has made 417 appearances for the German giants, scoring 43 goals and making 111 assists in the process. He’s also won an incredible 20 major honours with Bayern, including eight Bundesliga titles and one Champions League title.

Kimmich to replace Alexander-Arnold?

Interestingly, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri also reported earlier this week that Liverpool have held talks with Kimmich’s entourage after identifying him as a ‘priority’ target.

“In direct contact with Kimmich’s entourage, Liverpool have targeted Kimmich as the priority track in the event of the departure of their English right-back,” the Belgian reporter stated.

“His versatility is a quality highlighted within the Reds’ recruitment cell and Kimmich’s name also reassures American shareholders, worried about seeing one of their best defenders leave Merseyside.

“Free of any contract this summer, the English leaders could – like musical chairs – come here to recover a high-level right-back for a price defying all competition, as Real Madrid wants to do with Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

Alexander-Arnold, like Kimmich, is out of contract at the end of the season and has held talks with Real Madrid over a free transfer.

Alexander-Arnold. is a key part of Slot’s squad and would certainly need replacing if he leaves. Liverpool remain confident that they can convince him to pen an extension, but the speculation surrounding the full-back’s future is dragging on longer than anticipated after a huge push from Madrid to get him.

Liverpool round-up: Kerkez linked / ‘Genuine’ Nunez interest

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly ‘considering’ a move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, although they are set to face competition from rivals Manchester United for his signature.

The 21-year-old has been sensational for the Cherries this season and bagged a fantastic goal in their 4-1 victory over Newcastle at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Bournemouth will demand a minimum of £40million for Kerkez and are very reluctant to let him go mid-season, but it’s understood that the youngster is ready to join a top club.

In other news, there is reportedly ‘genuine’ interest in prising Darwin Nunez out of Liverpool this month, although Man Utd aren’t one of his suitors despite rumours.

It’s claimed that Saudi interest in signing Nunez this month is ‘genuine,’ but Liverpool are yet to receive an ‘official approach’ from any side.

Two European clubs who are understood to hold interest in signing Nunez are AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, though neither look likely to make a move this month.

