Liverpool incredibly put star forward up for sale, as post-Klopp Reds prepare to let three big names go

Liverpool are open to cashing in on Luis Diaz

Liverpool will ‘listen to offers’ for Luis Diaz who is already courting interest from Spanish sides, while a report claims the Colombian could be the third of three major player exits in the summer.

Liverpool moved six months early to sign Diaz in the January window of 2022 when threatened by interest from Tottenham. The Reds had initially hoped to wait until the following summer before striking a deal with FC Porto. However, Spurs sniffing around the player forced Liverpool to move earlier than expected.

Diaz cost £50m (including add-ons) and has quickly established himself as a fan favourite for his determination and will to win.

The Colombia international hasn’t quite produced the same level of end product as the man he replaced (Sadio Mane). However, Diaz remains a key component in Liverpool’s squad and starting eleven nonetheless.

As such, it comes as a major shock to see the Sun claim Liverpool ‘are prepared to listen to offers’ for the 27-year-old.

Explaining why, it’s claimed the club’s wealth of attacking options has prompted Liverpool to believe a lucrative sale wouldn’t be all that detrimental.

What’s more, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested Liverpool will be in the market for a new winger this summer and Wolves’ Pedro Neto is being monitored.

The obvious question to ask is what does this mean for Mohamed Salah? Indeed, the Egyptian has been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and losing both he and Diaz around the same time would be catastrophic for Liverpool.

The Sun state Diaz’s future is linked to Salah’s, with Liverpool only willing to cut Diaz loose if Salah signs a new contract.

To that end, it’s claimed new deals for Salah and defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have been made priorities. All three are out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Liverpool are aware they must appoint a new sporting director before talks with the trio can truly gather pace.

The report states Liverpool expect to appoint a replacement for Jorg Scmadtke in the next few weeks. A second attempt to re-hire Michael Edwards is being made, though Edwards has thus far shown no willingness to return.

One avenue Liverpool could explore in at attempt to lure Edwards back would be creating the new overarching position of chief football officer. Edwards would effectively be handed full sporting control of the club and would be the main voice in appointing a sporting director who’d report directly to him.

Matip, Thiago exits all but assured

In any case, the Sun add Diaz is already attracting strong transfer interest from unnamed Spanish sides.

Furthermore, two more big names – Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara – are in line to leave Liverpool at season’s end.

Both players are out of contract in the summer and per the report, won’t be offered extensions.

Matip and Thiago have both been plagued by injuries during their stints on Merseyside.

Matip isn’t expected to play again this season while recovering from ACL surgery. Thiago, meanwhile, has featured just once this term (a brief cameo off the bench vs Arsenal) and suffered a muscle injury in that contest.

Jurgen Klopp recently hinted Thiago’s season – and thereby his Liverpool career – may also be over.

