Manchester City’s clash against Napoli in the Champions League on Thursday will see two close friends go head-to-head, and TEAMtalk understands that one of the duo is a long-term target for Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

Pep Guardiola’s side will hope to build on their 3-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday when they host the Italian champions at the Etihad.

However, beyond the importance of the clash itself, there will be eyes on Napoli defender Sam Beukema, who has a lifelong link with Man City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

The bond between the two started more than a decade ago. In 2013, at Twente’s youth academy, Reijnders was already showing his midfield talent when Beukema broke onto the scene to anchor the defence.

From the first training sessions, they built a strong understanding on and off the pitch. Beukema’s father even played a role in Reijnders’ career, helping him with representation in those early years.

At just 14 years old, the pair travelled to Italy together for a friendly against Juventus’ youth side, later watching a match at the Juventus Stadium. That trip gave them a first taste of Italian football.

After sharing the pitch again at AZ Alkmaar, they both made the move to Italy in the summer of 2023, Reijnders to AC Milan and Beukema to Bologna. Now, in 2025, they meet on the biggest stage of all: the Champions League. Childhood teammates, Serie A rivals, and still friends – Thursday night will be another unforgettable chapter in their journey as two of the Netherlands’ brightest stars.

Arne Slot keen to bring Napoli star to Liverpool – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool boss Slot is a long-term admirer of Beukema. Slot trained the 26-year-old in the Netherlands and the coach has shortlisted him as a possible addition for the future.

The centre-back made the €31million (£26.8m / $36.6m) move from Bologna to Napoli this summer, and scored on his Serie A debut for the club against Fiorentina.

The centre-back position will come into focus for Liverpool potentially in January but certainly next summer, amid the uncertainty over the future of Ibrahima Konate, who has entered the final year of his Anfield contract.

Sam Beukema and Tijjani Reijnders during their AZ Alkamaar days

It’s no secret that Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi remains a top target for the Reds after they failed with a deadline day move for the England star. Like Konate, Guehi is set to be out of contract next summer.

However, we understand that Beukema could be a player Liverpool look to bring in due to Slot’s connection and admiration for the player.

It will be interesting to see if the Dutchman is given the opportunity to start against Man City by Antonio Conte on Thursday – when his lifelong link with Reijnders comes into focus – and how he performs over the course of this season.

