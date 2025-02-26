Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign former Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood this summer.

The one-time England international swapped Man Utd for Marseille last July and since then he has proven to be a big success at the Ligue 1 side.

Greenwood has scored 15 goals and bagged three assists in 25 matches for the French outfit this season and that has caught the attention of top teams across Europe.

United decided to sell the 23-year-old in 2024, more than a year on from the forward being cleared of charges of attempted rape, assault, and coercive and controlling behaviour.

Now, Fichajes claims Liverpool are one of four European giants keeping tabs on Greenwood, whose Marseille contract runs until 2029.

The report adds that Barcelona, Juventus, and Bayern Munich are also interested in recruiting the ex-Red Devils star – who is valued at €75 million (£62m, $78.9m) by Roberto De Zerbi’s team. That would likely put off Barcelona but potentially other sides as well.

Greenwood transfer to Liverpool seems unlikely

Greenwood joined Marseille last summer in a deal worth up to £26.6million (€32m, $33.7m), with TEAMtalk revealing that United have a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

However, it is likely that the French side will fight tooth and nail to keep their top-scorer at the club for at least another season.

And going by history, a Greenwood move to Liverpool seems unlikely. In the past few decades, only Michael Owen and Paul Ince have played for both United and the Reds. Such is the animosity between the Premier League rivals, Greenwood’s Old Trafford ties seemingly make a move remote.

Arne Slot’s Premier League title chasers are likely to try and sign a striker over the summer, particularly with speculation mounting that struggling forward Darwin Nunez will exit Anfield at the end of the season.

Our sources understand that Liverpool are keen on Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and while Greenwood would be a cheaper option, it would be hard to imagine him lining up for the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool transfer roundup: Salah goodbye? Robertson replacement

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah may have, once again, hinted that his time with the club is coming to an end as the Reds try and tie him down to a new deal.

He said this week: “I just want them [Liverpool fans] to remember that I was here for eight years and I gave it all.”

Elsewhere, Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall as a potential replacement for Andy Robertson.

The 30-year-old is starting to show signs of slowing down and the England international, who is 10 years his junior, could be an excellent successor in the role.

Finally, Liverpool are said to be in contact with the representatives of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, with the youngster’s agents reportedly speaking to the Reds, Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa, and more.

