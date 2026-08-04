A trusted Liverpool journalist has hinted that the Reds could explore a deal for another forward once they’ve sealed a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

The Reds have confirmed deals for Osasuna winger Victor Munoz and Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet so far this summer, with the latter sealed in the winter market.

Liverpool are planning on bringing in more players this summer with a top-class winger their priority at the moment following the release of Mohamed Salah at the end of the season.

There has also been strong interest from Tottenham in Dutch winger Cody Gakpo but, as TEAMtalk revealed over the weekend, Liverpool have no appetite to sanction the Netherland international’s departure.

After Yan Diomande decided to move to Real Madrid this summer, Liverpool have since made PSG star Barcola their top target to improve their wide positions.

Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that the Reds and the French side are “now in official club-to-club talks”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The update I can give you today is that Liverpool and PSG are now in official club-to-club talks.

“So official conversations, Liverpool and PSG for Bradley Barcola, have started, and including the indication from Liverpool to PSG of the intention to bid for Barcola.

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“So PSG are aware of everything, informed directly by Liverpool, the relationship is good between the two clubs.

“The initial indications from Liverpool are far away from the bid PSG expected, so this is why I keep saying Barcola to Liverpool is not an imminent here we go, not today or not tomorrow.

“In terms of financials and numbers, they are still far away after these first official talks.

“But the conversations will continue because Liverpool want Barcola, and because Barcola loves the idea of joining Liverpool.

“Personal terms will not be an issue, the player is super tempted by this project. So this deal is ongoing.”

‘There really is a feeling they need to add more in attack’

And now reliable Liverpool journalist David Lynch insists that the Reds are considering a move for another forward this summer as there “is a feeling they need to add more”,

Lynch told Anfield Index: “I think so, and again kind of further to conversations I’ve had, I think that’s the mindset as well. There really is a feeling they need to add more in attack and that’s not just kind of one in, one out with Barcola.

“I think there’s a feeling that they absolutely have to get Barcola over the line and then kind of see where they’re up to, but to add more because they feel like they’re a little bit short in that area.”

Despite no major breakthrough for Barcola, Lynch still expects the PSG forward to leave for Liverpool this summer, he adds: “I still just think that the direction of travel here is clearly that Barcola leaves, isn’t it?

“I mean, I think what’s been apparent, I think I’ve said it on this podcast weeks and weeks ago, is that the conditions are there to expect him to leave PSG.”