Liverpool keep transfer plans under wraps as insiders claim deals could be done in dying embers of the window

Liverpool are said to be working hard behind the scenes to ensure they bring in fresh recruits before the closing of the transfer window while also keeping their movements mum.

Giorgi Mamardashvili undertook a medical in Valencia ahead of his planned permanent signing, which will see him become the Reds’ first incoming player in 2024, and a reputable source has hinted that the transactions may not end there.

On the Anfield Index podcast, reporter David Lynch stated that possible incomings at Liverpool may be dependant on players departing first, but a close source has recommended not to rule out the possibility of more signings in the coming days.

Lynch says that Liverpool are operating under a cloak of secrecy to avoid the kind of public embarrassment associated with the failure of a high-profile swoop.

“I asked someone about two or three days ago, someone close to the club, if you could rule it out now as there’s not a lot of time left in terms of incomings, and they said ‘No, don’t rule it out yet. It’s not at that point. There’s potential for additions to come in,’” Lynch said.

“That possibility is still there; I just think the names are being kept very, very quiet at the moment.”

After their public efforts to recruit Martin Zubimendi fell flat a few weeks ago, it’s natural that Liverpool executives are playing their cards close to their chest when it comes to identifying potential acquisitions before the Friday deadline.

DON’T MISS – Eddie Howe speaks out on Liverpool interest in Anthony Gordon as late transfer swoop mooted

Do Liverpool need late signings?

There may be concerns that a rush of business over the next four days will represent a panicked dash, but Richard Hughes does not appear to be the type of transfer chief who signs off on just any deal, instead carefully selecting targets and only sanctioning players who will genuinely improve Arne Slot’s squad.

Slot became the first Liverpool manager since Graeme Souness to win his first two matches in charge after his team saw off Brentford 2-0 at Anfield to follow up their opening weekend win over Ipswich Town on the road.

A glance at Liverpool’s depth chart in every position suggests that there are no transfer emergencies right now with plenty of quality at the Dutchman’s disposal.

If Liverpool bring in a goalkeeper they will likely look to add a centre-back and a defensive midfielder or deep-lying playmaker although neither position is in full-blown crisis.

Slot appears to be keen on acquiring a ball-playing No 6 although Ryan Gravenberch has enjoyed a stronger than expected start to the season as the deepest of the Liverpool midfield.

Centre-back cover might become an issue if a mooted move for Joe Gomez comes to pass. A rumoured exit of Kostas Tsimikas could also prompt Liverpool to sign a long-term successor to Andy Robertson at left-back.

READ MORE – Liverpool hit with huge £100m demand for top winger target as Euro giants plan contract talks