Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, has taken the first steps towards sacking Arne Slot in a crazy managerial chain that would see Jurgen Klopp return to management and the Reds hire a 38-year-old.

Liverpool are in crisis right now, with Slot unable to get a tune out of his expensively-assembled squad. The Reds have lost six of their last seven in the Premier League and continue to make the exact same mistakes, week in, week out.

Slot’s side cannot defend set pieces, cannot win duels, lack intensity in the press, cannot break down a low block, and cannot finish what chances they do manage to create.

It’s a lethal combination and one that Slot, thus far, has shown no signs of remedying.

Now, according to X account, Bayern Space, Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, has held exploratory talks over replacing Slot with Julian Nagelsmann.

Bayern Space, as the name suggests, primarily report on all matters related to do with Bayern Munich. Nagelsmann, 38, is currently the manager of the German national side.

However, Bayern Space – who have been hailed for their reporting by trusted sources like The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele – explained why the future at Bayern is intertwined with what happens with Nagelsmann… and Jurgen Klopp.

The account posted on X: “I can now reveal that Bayern Munich has been informed, through long-standing communication channels with Volker Struth of Sports360, the agent of Julian Nagelsmann, that there has been contact between Struth and Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes regarding the future availability of Nagelsmann.

“Bayern remain close to Struth due to Nagelsmann’s ongoing connections to the club, and because several influential board members still operate within the same advisory network that handled his original appointment.

“Through this chain, Bayern were made aware that Liverpool reached out in recent days for exploratory talks.

“The exchange was described as loose and precautionary, aimed only at understanding Nagelsmann’s long-term intentions should the situation under Arne Slot worsen.

“Richard Hughes was assured that Nagelsmann will not leave the national team before the World Cup under any circumstance.

“However, depending on Germany’s performance, an early exit from his contract which runs until 2028 is viewed as possible for a club of Liverpool’s historical stature.

“Bayern were informed of these nuances because they maintain regular contact with DFB leadership and with Struth, and because Nagelsmann’s long-term trajectory inevitably influences their own strategic considerations.

“Inside Bayern one detail has circulated more quietly, that Jürgen Klopp is believed to be guiding Liverpool toward securing Nagelsmann, helping shape the succession plan that could unfold after the World Cup.

“In return, it is whispered that Klopp would be considered the natural successor to Nagelsmann at the national team, completing a chain that multiple senior figures inside German football have long envisioned.”

Arne Slot future at Liverpool latest

Of course, the managerial merry-go-round – Slot fired, Nagelsmann to Liverpool, Klopp to Germany – requires a lot of pieces to fall into place first.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently stated that while Liverpool are demanding Slot turn the Reds’ season around sooner rather than later, the club have NO PLANS to sack the Dutchman at present.

If Slot is able to right the wrongs, then it stands to reason Slot would not lose his job.

Furthermore, should Germany win the World Cup or at the very least make the final, Nagelsmann may be retained by the German FA.

That would in turn mean the one post that could tempt Klopp back into management – the German national team – would remain filled for the time being. Klopp is currently serving as the Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.

One journalist who doesn’t see Nagelsmann to Liverpool panning out is Dominic King.

Taking to X soon after the Nagelsmann rumours surfaced, he posted: “Talk about Julian Nagelsmann being a contender to replace Slot: nonsense.”

In any case, what is clear right now is Slot must quickly improve Liverpool’s fortunes. He is no longer untouchable despite winning the Premier League in his first season at Anfield.

Latest Liverpool news – Semenyo / Carragher on Slot / Trent verdict

In other news, and while Liverpool are keen on a deal for Antoine Semenyo, sources have told TEAMtalk that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are not considering going all-out for the Bournemouth winger as the club’s owners face a major conundrum.

Elsewhere, Jamie Carragher has delivered his verdict on whether Liverpool should sack Arne Slot after their alarming fall from grace this season, and while Reds fans want a rival Premier League boss to succeed him, a respected journalist has revealed a timeline on when the axe could fall.

And finally, Real Madrid media’s verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s latest performance will not come as a surprise at all to Liverpool fans.