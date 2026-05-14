Liverpool star Alisson Becker has reportedly ‘indicated’ that he would ‘accept the terms’ proposed by Juventus, while we can reveal a leading target to be his replacement.

Alisson has been heavily linked with an exit from Liverpool in recent months and the world-class goalkeeper could follow Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson in leaving.

His exit would be a blow for Liverpool, but it would not be surprising if he moved on after injuries derailed his 2025/26 campaign, while the club have already invested in Giorgi Mamardashvili as a potential replacement.

Current indications suggest Alisson is ready to embark on a new challenge ahead of next season, with Juventus currently leading the race to secure his services.

According to a report from Caught Offside, ‘Juventus are ready to offer Alisson a three-year contract worth around €15m a year, and the Brazilian has indicated he’d accept those terms’.

A source for the outlet said: “Juventus have a strong interest in Alisson and he’s responded positively to their interest, he’s been impressed by their project.

“For now it looks like Liverpool will try to keep him but it’s possible, or even likely that he’s already made his mind up to try something different.”

Another source added: “Alisson is very tempted by Juventus. There’s also background interest from Inter Milan, but it’s quite advanced with Juve now, I’d expect that to go through.”

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Slot issues response; Liverpool choose replacement

Unsurprisingly, Slot kept his cards close to his chest when asked about Alisson’s future on Thursday. He said: “Boring, same old answer. I’m reading the same things as you are probably reading but that’s not what I would talk about over here.”

Slot added: “You can ask the question as many times as you want in different ways, but my answer will be the same.

“I think our fans need to support Alisson, no matter if it’s his last game or his first game and that’s what they’ve always done with all of our players.

“If he’s in goal tomorrow, they will support him and if he’s in goal next week, they will support him, and the same goes for next season.”

As mentioned, Liverpool have already recruited Mamardashvili as a possible long-term replacement for Alisson, but they have entered the market for another goalkeeper and are considering a move for Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez.

We have reported this week that Martinez’s proposed move to Liverpool is gaining serious momentum as he is considered the standout option to fill the void left by Alisson.

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