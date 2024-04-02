Liverpool learn the truth about Xabi Alonso, with Real Madrid ‘preference’ and secret Chelsea approach revealed

Real Madrid and Chelsea are both big admirers of Xabi Alonso

Liverpool made Xabi Alonso their top managerial target months ago but he decided to turn them down in favour of staying with Bayer Leverkusen.

The Spaniard has enjoyed great success with the German club who are currently 13 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and on track to lift the first title in their history.

Bayern Munich also tried to lure Alonso away from Leverkusen but he has now committed his future to them and is set to stay for at least another season.

That came as a major blow to both Liverpool and Bayern, who will now have to turn their attention to other managerial targets as they eye replacements for Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel respectively.

The Reds have several candidates on their radar, with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim and Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi both linked with a switch to Anfield.

Xabi Alonso eyes Real Madrid job

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Alonso remains very happy with Leverkusen but still has ambitions to manage one of Europe’s biggest clubs in the future.

He claims, however, that it is not Liverpool or Bayern he is most tempted by but another of his former clubs – Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti is under contract at Madrid until 2026, but the decision-makers there reportedly see Alonso as a potential manager for the future.

Aouna claims that the Spanish club’s president, Florentino Perez, has already spoken with Alonso about taking the job at the Bernabeu.

He is ‘interested’ in taking up the ‘very possible’ opportunity to manage Real Madrid in the future.

Interestingly, Chelsea ‘also made enquiries about Alonso,’ which if true, says a lot about their trust in current boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues currently sit in a very disappointing 11th place in the Premier League table and pressure is mounting on the Argentine coach.

The Chelsea hierarchy have already begun drawing up a shortlist of potential replacements for Pochettino.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi is one manager they admire greatly, but it may prove difficult to lure him away from the San Siro.

Sporting manager Amorim, who, as mentioned, is a target for Liverpool, has also been linked in recent weeks.

Pochettino will need Chelsea to have a strong end to the season if he wants to guarantee his future at Stamford Bridge. Winning the FA Cup would certainly help.

