Liverpool leave Bundesliga side ‘fearful’ of transfer raid after successful scouting mission

Liverpool are looking to bring in a new midfielder in 2025 and have identified SC Freiburg star Merlin Rohl as a target, according to reports.

The Reds were close to signing Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi over the summer but ultimately missed out after the Spaniard snubbed a move to Anfield.

Zubimendi could be an option again in January but reports suggest that Liverpool could move for Rohl as an alternative, and Freiburg are ‘fearful’ that he could leave.

According to Bundesliga transfer expert Christian Falk, Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Rohl in action in recent months and they have been impressed with what they’ve seen.

This is despite the player currently recovering from a ligament tear that has disrupted his start to the season.

The midfielder joined the German club from FC Ingolstadt 04 in 2022 and was initially part of their reserve team. He’s been featuring for them regularly since last season when he made 34 appearances in all competitions.

Freiburg have offered Rohl a new contract in an attempt to stop Liverpool from poaching him in January, but the 22-year-old is yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

Martin Zubimendi is the priority for Liverpool

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are keen to sign a new midfielder in January and are poised to make another attempt for Zubimendi.

The Reds had agreed to meet Zubimendi’s release clause of €60m (£50.1m, $66.7m) in the summer and we understand that they are open to doing so again.

But they will face more competition for the Spanish international this time around. Manchester City are considering a move for Zubimendi as a result of Rodri’s injury that rules him out for the rest of the season.

Arsenal are also admirers of Zubimendi and could make a swoop for him, in preparation for the likely exit of Thomas Partey at the end of the season.

Rohl could be a potential alternative to Zubimendi if Liverpool miss out on the Sociedad star. However, Arne Slot wants a defensive midfielder to compete with Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch and Rohl is more of a number eight or attacking midfielder.

Reds close in on new Alexander-Arnold deal

Meanwhile, Liverpool are working hard to tie right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract and all signs point towards him penning fresh terms soon.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the England star’s ‘priority’ is to stay at Liverpool despite Real Madrid making contact with his entourage, per TEAMtalk sources.

The same cannot be said for Mo Salah, however, as he is now ‘expected’ to run down his Reds contract and join a Saudi Pro League side at the end of the season.

Liverpool have already drawn up a shortlist of wingers who could replace Salah and are also keen to bring in a new prolific striker.

We understand that Liverpool, along with Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea, are keeping close tabs on Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres, who has an £85m release clause in his contract.

TIMELINE: Magic Merlin Rohl

November 2020 – After playing for the youth teams at FC Ingolstadt, Rohl makes his professional debut against Bayern Munich’s reserves in the German third division.

December 2020 – He scores his first goal in senior football, helping FC Ingolstadt to a 1-0 win over FC Hansa Rostock.

May 2021 – The midfielder makes two substitute appearances in the play-offs as FC Ingolstadt beat VfL Osnabruck to secure promotion to the second tier.

August 2022 – Rohl joins SC Freiburg in a deal worth an initial €1million plus performance-related add-ons.

March 2023 – He initially plays for SC Freiburg’s Under-23s before making his Bundesliga debut away at Borussia Monchengladbach, coming off the bench in a 0-0 draw.

September 2023 – Rohl makes his first appearance for Germany Under-21s in a 2-0 win over Ukraine.

October 2023 – The 22-year-old makes his European debut with a substitute appearance in a 2-1 defeat against West Ham in the Europa League.

November 2023 – Rohl nets his first goal for SC Freiburg, helping the club to a 5-0 win over Serbian side FK TSC in the Europa League group stage.

He also scores his first Bundesliga goal in a 3-1 loss at RB Leipzig and is nominated for the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month award.

At international level, the midfielder scores his first goal for Germany Under-21s to help them secure a 3-1 win over Poland in a UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifier.

“He’s tall, really quick and can play pretty much everywhere,” Germany Under-21 manager Antonio di Salvo said. “One of his biggest strengths is his ability to make up ground with the ball at his feet.”

