Liverpool legend tips Real Madrid to snatch Klopp signing who is ‘obviously unhappy’ at the club

Graeme Souness thinks that one of Liverpool’s top players could be eyeing up the exit door this summer, with Real Madrid tipped to be his next destination.

With Jurgen Klopp set to leave at the end of the campaign, plenty of change is expected at Anfield over the summer.

There’s no doubt that Liverpool currently have one of the most talented squads in Europe, but a number of players could follow Klopp out of the club this summer.

Mohamed Salah has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, although David Ornstein recently revealed that the Egyptian forward is likely to stay at Anfield for next season.

While the talk surrounding Salah’s future seems to have calmed down for the time being, the same can’t be said of Virgil van Dijk who is facing an uncertain long-term future.

The Dutch defender is currently under contract until 2025 and the world-class defender has been hesitant to commit his future to the club.

In January, Van Dijk was asked whether he sees himself being a part of the post-Klopp era, to which he responded: “That’s a big question. Well, I don’t know.”

Souness worried about Van Dijk

Souness is concerned by Van Dijk’s contract situation as he thinks that a club like Real Madrid could swoop in for the ‘unhappy’ Liverpool star.

“The fact that Virgil van Dijk’s contract end is coming up worries me, he’s 33 in July, and if his agent were to call up the sporting director at Real Madrid, they’d take him,” Souness told William Hill’s Three Up Front podcast.

“I just look at him now and the noise he’s been making, which he hasn’t done throughout his career, and I think he’s obviously unhappy.”

It’s worth noting that Real Madrid have kept tabs on Van Dijk in the past. Indeed, reports from earlier in the year claimed that the Spanish giants were interested in the Dutch defender.

Souness also thinks that the experienced defender will have ‘asked questions’ about the incoming Arne Slot and whether he wants to stick around for the new era at the club.

“He’ll have asked questions about the new manager already and will be the one that Arne Slot has to win over,” Souness added. “Slot must get Van Dijk onside – he’s the captain – but Van Dijk might not fancy him.

“He might’ve heard something on the grapevine and may think that this guy won’t take the team where they want to be, the clock is ticking on his career, maybe he needs to go someplace else to win more silverware. He has won two of the big ones with Liverpool, but he’s not a serial winner.”

