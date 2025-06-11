Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong are to both swap Leverkusen for Liverpool

Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen appear to be working on a third deal of the summer transfer window – shortly after bringing Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield and trying to do the same with Florian Wirtz.

After sealing the Premier League title, Liverpool are pressing ahead with trying to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Frimpong swapped Leverkusen for the Reds for £29.5 million (€35m, $40m) last month, and Arne Slot’s side are working on a club-record transfer for Wirtz.

But it seems the dealings between the two clubs may not end there, with the Bundesliga outfit reportedly turning their attention to defensive reinforcements.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the German team have added Seville centre-back Loic Bade to their transfer shortlist, alongside Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah.

Leverkusen, who now have Erik ten Hag in charge after Xabi Alonso left them for Real Madrid, are looking for a Jonathan Tah replacement – following his move to Bayern Munich.

Romano adds that any pursuit of Quansah, who has struggled for game time at the Merseyside team this season, would be separate from Liverpool’s Wirtz pursuit.

Bade in demand, Quansah faces uncertain future

Despite Sevilla having a disastrous season by their standards, one which almost ended in relegation from La Liga as they finished 17th, Bade was the few to come away from the campaign with any credit in the bank.

The 6ft 3in player made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish club, 32 of which were starts, and that has led to Premier League interest.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Liverpool have long been linked with the one-time France international, whose contract runs the summer of 2029.

But Aston Villa, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and more, have also been credited with interest in for the 25-year-old. While he is in demand, Quansah has had a more difficult season.

The 23-year-old, whose current terms run until 2029 but the club have an option to extend that by a further year, has made just 13 starts in all competitions from his 25 appearances.

He is firmly behind captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in Liverpool’s defensive line, and that may lead him to consider his Reds future.

