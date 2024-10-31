Liverpool ‘likely’ to launch bid for Bournemouth star in 2025; sources reveal chances of blockbuster transfer

Liverpool are keen to sign a new left-back and have identified Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez as a key target, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The Reds have enjoyed a superb start to the season and currently sit second in the Premier League table, just one point behind leaders Manchester City.

Arne Slot is still keen to bring in reinforcements in several areas and wants more competition for Andy Robertson at left-back, who is now 30 years old.

The Scottish international’s form has dipped in recent months and he was recently exposed by Bukayo Saka in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw to Arsenal.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool view Kerkez as a potential long-term replacement for Robertson. They have been scouting him for months and have already done a detailed evaluation on the Bournemouth star.

Kerkez is viewed as a player who has the potential to play at the top of the game and his Premier League experience as a 20-year-old makes him a prime candidate for Liverpool.

Bournemouth managed to stave off interest in Kerkez over the summer, but TEAMtalk sources say it was a surprise that he didn’t make a big move during the window.

READ MORE: ‘Regular starter’ – Slot hints Liverpool squad player has won selection battle

Bournemouth expect Milos Kerkez exit – sources

TEAMtalk understands that there is an expectation at Bournemouth that this will be Kerkez’s final season at the club. They are expecting offers for him next summer and potentially in January.

Liverpool are big admirers of Kerkez and are one of the clubs ‘likely’ to launch a bid, with sources saying they are in a ‘good position’ to land the defender.

TEAMtalk sources also say Kerkez is ‘ready to go’ when it comes to joining a top side like Liverpool and his agents are keen to secure a move for him in the next two transfer windows.

Manchester United are also a team to watch in the race for Kerkez as they look to bring in a new left-back to cover for injury-plagued duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

The Red Devils enquired about signing Kerkez last summer but Bournemouth stood firm on their £40m price tag, so they ultimately cooled their interest.

Kerkez is widely considered to be one of the most promising young full-backs in the Premier League and he will have an array of top clubs to choose from if he continues his current progression.

Liverpool transfer gossip: Trent uncertainty looms / Winger hunt underway

The full focus of the Liverpool board currently, however, is on tying down Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract. The right-back’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and Real Madrid are pushing to sign him on a free transfer.

Alexander-Arnold will be eligible to open pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from the start of January and that has led to speculation that he could agree a deal with Madrid mid-season.

Recent reports suggest that the England international has rejected multiple contract offers from Liverpool and that he ‘intends’ to leave the club and join the LaLiga giants.

However, sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are confident of tying Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract before January.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are scouring the market for potential replacements for Mo Salah, who, like Alexander-Arnold, is out of contract at the end of the season.

As previously revealed, Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi are all on Liverpool’s shortlist.

Bryan Mbeumo has also been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield but reports suggest that the Reds could face competition from Arsenal for his signature.

FULL BREAKDOWN: The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

IN FOCUS: Milos Kerkez vs Andy Robertson

Premier League stats this season so far