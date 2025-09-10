Reports in Sweden are strongly suggesting Alexander Isak’s minutes for Sweden over the international break were ‘limited’ at Liverpool’s request – and despite only playing 18 minutes, we can explain why it is now highly unlikely the striker will debut for the Reds from the start in Sunday’s game at Burnley.

Liverpool supporters are understandably excited to see their £125m record signing in action for the first time when Premier League action makes a much-welcome return this weekend. With the Swede signing on the dotted line moments before the deadline passed, the player was whisked straight off on international duties once the formalities of the deal and quick-fire club media duties were completed.

However, despite travelling to Stockholm to hook up with his international teammates, Isak, who has not started a game of football since Newcastle’s 1-0 home defeat to Everton on the final day of last season on Sunday May 25, was not afforded the chance to build up his match fitness while with his country.

Instead, the 25-year-old striker was limited to just 18 minutes of action, off the bench as a substitute, during Monday’s surprise 2-0 defeat to Kosovo.

Having been booked and booed during the game, Isak’s performance – in which he also missed a good chance when put through on the hosts’ goal – did not suggest one befitting of the Premier League’s most expensive ever player.

In the build-up to the game, Sweden’s coach Jon Dahl Tomasson had suggested he “won’t do stupid things with Isak” and that he would be used more as an “impact player”.

Now, a pair of pundits in Sweden, including former Arsenal star Freddie Ljungberg, have suggested the limited game-time came as a direct order from Liverpool, to ensure he did not suffer an injury setback.

“That’s what it sounded like,” Ljungberg told Swedish TV, via Sportbladet. “He said he played what he could!”

Fellow pundit Erik Niva added: “My impression is that Liverpool had ordered a maximum of 20 minutes, absolutely no more. But that is speculation on my part and I don’t know.

“We will never know the truth. Because even if Liverpool has said one thing, Jon Dahl Tomasson will not admit it openly.”

However, as we understand, the chances of him starting for the Reds in Sunday’s clash at Burnley are now regarded as highly unlikely, with the striker most likely to begin on the bench…

DON’T MISS 🔴 How Hugo Ekitike REALLY feels about Isak joining Liverpool shows Slot has ‘problem’ to solve

Isak keen to impress Liverpool – but full debut may have to wait

Slot’s main reluctance, understandably, stems from the striker’s lack of competitive minutes and the obvious fact his fitness will naturally be behind that of his new teammates.

And with Arne Slot reluctant to change up a winning side, in-form trio Hugo Ekitike, Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo are likely to begin the match at Turf Moor as his frontline starters.

Speaking after the game, Isak felt he had done OK in that outing in Pristina for his country, having been brought on to the field of play after 72 minutes.

Considering he had not played a competitive game for over 100 days and suffered a punctured pre-season owing to his efforts to force through his move to Anfield, it was completely normal for the player to look rusty.

Speaking after the game, he said: “It took 20 minutes and it felt okay.”

Isak also played down suggestions that any conversations had taken place involving Liverpool telling Sweden not to play him this week.

“Not that I know of,” he said. “I’m with the national team now. Clubs and national teams have contact, but it’s between them in such cases.”

Given the player’s occasional struggles with muscular injuries, Slot will be right to treat the player with kid gloves for now, waiting until he proves himself nearer match fit.

But with the Reds about to undergo a busy schedule that will see them play three home fixtures after the trip to Burnley – the Reds host Atletico Madrid (September 17) in the Champions League, play a Merseyside derby against Everton (September 20), and then against Southampton (September 23) in the third round of the Carabao Cup – Isak will look to build up his fitness and it won’t be long before that first start does arrive.

Isak’s 18-minute cameo for Sweden by numbers

How Isak performed for Sweden against Kosovo

Liverpool latest: Guehi hopes rise; Salah heir to sign; regular to leave

Meanwhile, Liverpool are steeling themselves for the loss of a regular starter on a free transfer, with his exit now described as a ‘sure thing’, though Richard Hughes does have a plan to mitigate the loss the Reds will suffer.

Elsewhere, Marc Guehi is ready to deliver some bitter-sweet news to Crystal Palace over his immediate future, with TEAMtalk sources confirming why one suitor has now been ruled out and amid a growing belief he will join Liverpool as a free agent next summer.

And finally, Slot has been given increased hope that a move to sign a top-class heir to Mo Salah can be done – and a trusted source on all things Liverpool FC insists he “doesn’t doubt for a second” that the Reds are keen on a deal.