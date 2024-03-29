Liverpool line up £100m deal for Jurgen Klopp’s ‘favourite player’ to replace exit-bound superstar

Liverpool are searching for a replacement for Mohamed Salah and could turn to West Ham star Jarrod Bowen, according to reports.

The Egyptian king was the subject of a £150m bid from Saudi club Al Ittihad last summer and they are expected to come back in for him at the end of the season.

Salah has arguably been Liverpool’s most important player in the Jurgen Klopp era, scoring an incredible 207 goals in 337 appearances since joining the Reds in 2017.

However, with the 31-year-old’s contract set to expire in 2025, Liverpool would likely sanction his exit if another big-money bid comes in for the winger.

Liverpool’s recruitment team including sporting director Richard Hughes have begun drawing up a shortlist of potential replacements for Salah.

They have a number of exciting options on their radar, but one player they’ve had their eye on for some time is Bowen, who has been in fine form for West Ham this season.

Liverpool eye Prem winger loved by Jurgen Klopp

According to reports from Spain, as cited by Football Talk, Liverpool have now officially ‘registered their interest’ in signing Bowen in the summer.

The England international has scored a very impressive 14 goals in 28 Premier League appearances this season, making him the Hammers’ top scorer.

He has shown his versatility by playing as a centre-forward as well as a winger for West Ham – something that would no doubt come in handy for the Reds.

Klopp has previously admitted that he is a huge fan of Bowen’s, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Reds lodge a bid for him in the coming months, even with the manager on the way out.

“Bowen is probably my favourite player besides all my players I have to say. It’s great what he is doing and how he has developed,” Klopp said in December.

The report states that along with Bowen, Liverpool are also keen to bring in a new defender and midfielder.

Signing the West Ham star certainly won’t be easy, however, considering he only signed a new contract at the London Stadium in October – which is valid until 2030.

Liverpool will therefore have to cough up a big fee to have any chance of landing the 27-year-old this summer.

Previous reports suggest that West Ham would only entertain bids in the region of £100m for Bowen and David Moyes is determined to keep hold of his star player.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool test the Hammers’ resolve with a big offer for the talented forward.

