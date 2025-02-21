Liverpool line up £115m-rated midfielder as first of FIVE signings in biggest Reds window ever

Liverpool are considering lodging a ‘formal bid’ for a £115m-rated midfielder believed to be even better than Moises Caicedo, with the Reds intending to oversee the biggest window in their history.

Liverpool may yet win the Premier League this season, though the squad of players that does so could look completely different next season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are out of contract in the summer. Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to be sold ahead of Giorgi Mamardashvili’s arrival from Valencia. Per Fabrizio Romano, the expectation within the industry is Darwin Nunez will be offloaded to a high-ranking Saudi Arabian side.

With Liverpool actually making a profit over last two windows, the club is well placed to splash the cash in the summer.

Sources recently told TEAMtalk insider, Fraser Fletcher, that Liverpool are gearing up for a historic window.

The latest from GiveMeSport echoes what we’ve been told, with the report claiming ‘plans have been put in place to welcome up to five new signings to Anfield in the summer.’

And per the report, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba could be the first to arrive in a deal that could match the Premier League’s all-time transfer record with regards to arrivals.

The current record-holder is Moises Caicedo by way of his £115m switch from Brighton to Chelsea.

We’ve been informed Brighton believe Baleba is already a more rounded player than Caicedo and GMS state a bid of £115m will be required to bring the Seagulls to the negotiating table.

Liverpool are reportedly undeterred by that colossal figure, with the Reds on the hunt for a new central midfielder who can interchange with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister in the double pivot.

That pair have been excellent this season, though both stars look jaded of late and Arne Slot has been reluctant to start other options – like Curtis Jones or Wataru Endo – in the positions.

Liverpool made Martin Zubimendi their No 1 transfer target last summer, showcasing the club’s determination to sign a readymade central midfielder.

With Zubimendi now expected to join Arsenal, Liverpool have reportedly fixed their gaze on Baleba who aged just 21, could run Liverpool’s midfield for the next decade if signed.

One complication for Liverpool comes in the form of Manchester City who are understood to have ‘touched base’ with the player’s camp through intermediaries in late-2024.

But with City going on to sign central midfielder Nico Gonzalez for £50m in the winter window, their attention in the summer may be on other positions.

Other positions Liverpool will address

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool will look to sign a centre-back even if Van Dijk pens fresh terms.

Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen – who can be signed via a £50m release clause – is in the club’s sights.

Furthermore, a new left-back is on the agenda, with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez high on Liverpool’s list.

After seven-plus years of stellar service, Andy Robertson has shown dramatic signs of decline this season and will turn 31 next month.

Elsewhere, a right-back will be signed if Alexander-Arnold defects to Real Madrid via free agency. A new striker is wanted with Nunez set for Saudi Arabia and a new right winger will be targeted if Salah also departs.

Latest Liverpool news – Konate, Diaz

In other news, the Daily Mail brought news of Real Madrid shortlisting Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds ace is one of three centre-backs on Real’s radar for the upcoming summer, with Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) and Huijsen (Bournemouth) the others.

Konate is also in PSG’s crosshairs and ESPN recently claimed the Frenchman is open to returning to the city of his birth.

Elsewhere, TBR Football claimed Luis Diaz has informed Liverpool he desperately wants to sign a new contract at Anfield.

Yet despite Liverpool’s willingness to iron out an agreement, Diaz may have to wait, with Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah taking priority at present.

It’s subsequently emerged Barcelona – long-time admirers of Diaz – have been in contact with the Colombian’s camp for well over a year.