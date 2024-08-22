Liverpool want to bring in a new centre-back before the transfer window slams shut and sporting director Richard Hughes is casting his eye over the Bundesliga.

Arne Slot is keen to reinforce his defence as he wants a replacement for Joel Matip, who left the Reds as a free agent after his contract expired.

Sepp van den Berg is also set to join Brentford in a deal worth £30m, including add-ons. Joe Gomez could also depart Anfield amid interest from Chelsea, which only increases Liverpool’s need for a new centre-back.

As previously reported, the Merseyside club have shown an interest in Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi but Newcastle remain the clear favourites in the race for him.

Hughes is also keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, who is considering moving away from the Bundesliga champions this summer.

Tottenham are interested in Hincapie too though, and with a price tag of £50m, the Ecuadorian international would be an expensive addition.

According to Sky Sports journalist Philipp Hinze, Liverpool are admirers of RB Leipzig centre-back Mohamed Simakan and he would be slightly more affordable than Guehi or Hincapie.

Simakan, 23, is one of Leipzig’s most important players and he made 42 appearances for the German club last season, scoring three goals and helping his team to 10 clean sheets in the process.

Liverpool eye RB Leipzig defender

Juventus are also interested in Simakan and therefore Liverpool have a fight on their hands if they want to sign the talented Frenchman.

Leipzig, meanwhile, are known for their savvy business in the transfer market and will be keen to maximise any deal for one of their prized assets.

Reports suggest that Simakan is valued at roughly £35m. He is under contract until 2027, meaning Leipzig are under no immediate pressure to sell.

Liverpool have made preliminary enquiries about Simakan’s availability but nothing is advanced at this stage, so it will be interesting to see if the Reds do make a bid.

Simakan hasn’t ruled out staying with Leipzig either, even if a top club like Liverpool do come in for him.

Liverpool’s priority, however, is to sign a new midfielder. Their top target was Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, but he rejected a move to Anfield in a major blow for the Reds.

Reports suggest that Adrien Rabiot, who is a free agent after leaving Juventus, is the next midfielder on Liverpool’s shortlist.

Man Utd have also been linked with a move for Rabiot but they are now closing in on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte.

