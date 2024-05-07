Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a move for Stade Brestois left-back Bradley Locko amidst links to two more Premier League teams.

The Reds are going head-to-head with ambitious rivals Aston Villa and West Ham as they seek to reinforce a problem area.

Liverpool currently have a pair of well-established left-backs in their squad but could be concerned about their depth in the area with Andy Robertson’s only senior team backup coming from Konstantinos Tsimikas.

As a result, one of the first additions of the new Arne Slot era at Anfield may well be a new left-back.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Locko has been a big part of Brest’s surprising Champions League push in Ligue 1.

The Premier League trio will get to have a good look at Locko over the summer when he turns out for France at the Olympics under the direction of Thierry Henry.

Brest are on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time, holding third place on the Ligue 1 standings with two matches to play and a two-point lead over fourth-placed Lille.

Premier League trio considering swoop for highly-rated fullback

Transfer Correspondent Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Liverpool, Aston Villa and West Ham may go in for the young star.

“Locko has been a top performer for Brest this season, with the Brittany outfit closing in on shock qualification for the Champions League in the 2024-25 campaign,” O’Rourke wrote in his column for Football Insider.

“Sources say Premier League trio Liverpool, Aston Villa and West Ham see the defender as having ‘huge potential’.

“He has been ever-present for Brest this term, starting each of his side’s 32 Ligue 1 games and notching three assists.”

Locko was also previously linked with Chelsea as the London club mull over a potential sale of left-back Marc Cucurella.

“The Chelsea board will continue their trend of signing young players for the future – and Locko fits that vision perfectly,” Iomie Stanley told icfootballnews.

Bradley Locko generates significant buzz

Locko holds both French and Congolese nationalities and has played age-group football for France.

He started his senior football career at Reims but after a loan spell at Brest, he was snapped up by the Ligue 1 club on a four-year deal.

His twin brother Bryan is also a footballer, currently plying his trade in the fifth tier of French football with St-Pierre de Milizac.

While Locko is undoubtedly a very raw talent, the belief among those who have scouted him is that Locko has the potential to be a big star.