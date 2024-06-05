Liverpool star Alisson Becker is one of the best goalkeepers in the world but as we exclusively revealed on Monday, it’s ‘not impossible’ that he could leave Anfield.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the Saudi Pro League have made the Brazilian international one of their top targets for this summer’s transfer window.

We understand that chief Saudi negotiators are ready to submit a ‘monster contract offer’ to Alisson to lure him to the Gulf State.

The keeper would prefer to remain in Europe to keep his spot in Brazil’s starting XI. While a deal is ‘difficult’ for Saudi, Alisson is yet to reject the idea completely.

Arne Slot wants to keep hold of the 31-year-old but Liverpool’s recruitment team have already begun eyeing potential replacements in case he does make a shock exit.

The Reds do have a solid back-up action in Caoimhin Kelleher, but reports suggest he could leave Anfield this summer amid interest from Wolves and others.

Kelleher has made no secret that he wants to play more minutes but he could get that opportunity under Slot if Alisson does leave.

Liverpool consider swoop for Brazil int’l

According to French outlet Sports Zone, Liverpool have joined the race for Athletico Paranaense keeper Bento, who’s one of the best in his position in South America.

Ironically, the 24-year-old is one of the players Alisson is ‘worried’ could replace him in the Brazil starting XI if he moves to Saudi. He’s already picked up two caps and is very highly rated.

There is growing interest in Bento in Europe, with Liverpool set to compete’ with Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid for his signature.

The report states that he is ‘ready’ to take the next big step in his career and he’s been made aware some top clubs are watching him.

Bento has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Paranaense this season, conceding only 16 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets in the process.

Liverpool look poised to make an offer for him if Alisson leaves but Slot’s priority will be to keep hold of his number one.

““Now we have a huge challenge in front of us,” Alisson said in a recent interview.

“A change of manager, we don’t know too much about him but I’m sure he’ll work a lot to put his mentality across.”

