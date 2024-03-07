Liverpool line up move for midfielder who destroyed Arsenal; required fee confirmed amid transfer battle

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Porto star Alan Varela is a key target for Liverpool as they aim to strengthen their midfield options.

The Reds completely revamped their midfield last summer, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The quartet have all been key players for Liverpool this season. Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in fantastic form this term and top the Premier League table with just 11 games remaining.

However, Liverpool are still keen to sign one more centre-mid and TEAMtalk sources state that Varela is one of the names on their shortlist.

Thiago is set to leave Anfield when his contract expires in June, so Varela may well end up being his replacement.

The 22-year-old joined Porto for €11m (including add-ons) from Boca Juniors in August and has established himself as a key player for the club.

Varela was particularly impressive in Porto’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Champions League two weeks ago, with his performance catching the attention of several top European sides.

Liverpool are big admirers of Alan Varela

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Varela but TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Liverpool’s interest is more concrete than the Cityzen’s at this stage.

The Reds’ certainly aren’t alone in the race for the Argentinian, however, with several top sides in Europe and others from the Premier League keeping close tabs on his situation.

Varela has a £60m release clause in his contract that Liverpool would likely have to match to bring him in this summer.

An aggressive defensive midfielder, Varela makes an average of 1.2 tackles and 0.9 interceptions per game.

As mentioned, he put in a Man of the Match performance against Arsenal, showing that he has the ability to play against the top sides.

His relentless energy makes him a perfect fit for Liverpool’s high-intensity, pressing style and he would fit into the team very well.

Varela is also an effective passer of the ball. With a success rate of 89% he rarely gives the ball away.

Whether or not Liverpool would be willing to match his £60m clause remains to be seen, but the youngster does seem to have an exciting future ahead of him.

