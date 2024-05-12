Liverpool line up shock move for former Everton ace who grew up idolising Steven Gerrard

Liverpool have ambitious plans for the summer window and reports suggest that prospective manager Arne Slot wants to add a new winger to the squad.

The Reds have several wingers on their transfer shortlist as they plan for the potential departure of Mohamed Salah, who has serious interest from Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad have reportedly submitted a new £100m bid (including add-ons) for Salah that Liverpool may be minded to accept given he’s only under contract until 2025.

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool are considering a shock move for Newcastle star Anthony Gordon as a potential replacement for Salah.

The 23-year-old joined the Magpies from Everton in January 2023 and has come on leaps and bounds under Eddie Howe.

He’s enjoyed the best season of his career so far this term, scoring 10 goals and making 10 assists in 34 Premier League appearances.

Evertonians were incredibly frustrated when the youngster left Goodison Park but their fury would no doubt be palpable should Liverpool sign him.

Anthony Gordon loved Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard

As per the Daily Star’s report, Liverpool may have an advantage in the race for Gordon because his childhood footballing hero was Reds legend Steven Gerrard.

Speaking about Gerrard on The Overlap, Gordon said: “Steven Gerrard was my football hero growing up. Coming from Liverpool, he was like a God in Liverpool, and he was unbelievable player.”

The winger played for Liverpool’s academy as a youngster but was released and snapped up by their local rivals Everton.

Plenty of Newcastle stars have been tipped to leave St James’ Park this summer as player sales will be required in order for them to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

However, Gordon won’t be allowed to leave on the cheap and it’s claimed that Newcastle will demand £100m for their recently crowned Player of the Season.

The Magpies will not entertain selling the England international for anything less than his price tag and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are willing to pay that much.

If they do offload Salah for £100m then bringing in Gordon for the same fee could prove to be a great bit of business if his career continues on its current trajectory.

